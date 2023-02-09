Weedsport girls basketball is entering sectionals on a high.

The Warriors defeated Cato-Meridian 54-43 on Thursday, wrapping up the regular season on a four-game winning streak.

Though other teams have games remaining, Weedsport projects as the No. 1 seed for the Section III Class C tournament.

Senior Morgan Flask posted a game-high 16 points in the win over the Blue Devils, while Kayla Flask chipped in with 12.

Kaydence Morrissette was the only Cato-Meridian player to reach double figures, as she finished with 13.

Weedsport finishes the regular season 16-4. Cato-Meridian (10-8) plays at Southern Cayuga next Wednesday as a final tune-up.

Moravia 55, Whitney Point 23: Jordan Smith totaled 16 points and Chloe Hanson added 10 for the Blue Devils.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia 66, Whitney Point 50: Aiden Kelly paced all scorers with 15 points, while Abram Wasileski and Joe Baylor added 13 apiece. Kyler Proper contributed nine points, five steals and four assists, while Logan Bell posted six points and six rebounds.

Moravia (18-1) next plays Newfield on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Tompkins Cortland Community College for the IAC small school title.

FROM WEDNESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tioga 65, Union Springs 62: Collin Park posted 26 points, Damon Brown figured in with 19 points and six assists, and Aaron Johnson added 12 points and six assists.

Union Springs (9-9) plays at home against Southern Cayuga on Friday.

"We are in the midst of a very tough stretch against very good teams that are all sectional bound in the Bs and Cs," Wolves coach Dan Cerro said. "This was our third game in five days, and while the results aren't where we would like to have them I'm proud of how we keep coming."