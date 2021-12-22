Local Roundup: Weedsport's Adams goes off for 31 points in win

Weedsport's Ryan Adams had a season-high 31 points as the Warriors dispatched LaFayette 63-50 on Wednesday in boys basketball.

Adams started the game with 10 points in the opening quarter and had 20 at halftime.

Held to only two points in the third quarter, Adams finished his nine with a nine-point fourth.

Troy Brown was the only other Weedsport player to score in double figures, with 14 points.Landon Kepple added nine.

Weedsport hosts Union Springs next Tuesday in the county holiday tournament.

Skaneateles 74, Mexico 40: Jude Pas'cal recorded 15 points and Colin Gaglione added 13. The Lakers improve to 4-1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 61, Odessa-Montour 30: Kailey Kalet led the Wolves' attack with 19 points. She also registered seven rebounds and four assists. Payton Gilbert chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds. Danielle Waldron had 12 points and nine rebounds. Xavia Evener led the team with 11 rebounds, while also scoring six points.

Union Springs remains unbeaten at 5-0 on the season. The Wolves will face Weedsport in the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament next week.

Skaneateles 53, Syracuse West 39: Maddy Ramsgard scored 13 points, Ayla Pas'cal had 10 points and Katie Reed contributed nine in the Lakers' win.

VOLLEBALL

Pulaski 3, Port Byron 0: Jordan Cook had five kills and five digs for the Panthers. Katelyn Ware added four aces, six assists and four digs.

CBA 3, Weedsport 0: Trinity Davis posted three kills, three digs and two aces for Weedsport. Bella Guerrette led the team with six assists and also had five digs. Amelia Gilfus paced the defense with seven digs.

FROM TUESDAY

BOWLING

The Union Springs/Port Byron Wolves picked up shutouts in both boys and girls in their trip to Newark Valley on Tuesday. James Casbarro scored a 610 and Matthew Howell bowled a 511 on the boys side. Colleen Jump had a high score of 630 for the girls, followed by Jamilyn Casbarro's 512.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 62, Spencer-Van Etten 57: The Chiefs trailed 51-46 entering the fourth quarter, but held SVE to only six points in the final frame to earn a comeback victory.

Brandon Vanacore led the Southern Cayuga charge with 24 points, including eight in the fourth quarter alone. Vanacore also went to the free throw line eight times and dropped in six of those tries.

Nate Thurston added 19 points and hit four 3-pointers. Isaac Brozon chipped in with 11 points.

Southern Cayuga will face Port Byron in the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament's first round next Tuesday at Port Byron.

Union Springs 79, Odessa-Montour 33: The Wolves exploded for 40 points in the first quarter, finishing 8-for-9 from 3-point range during that stretch.

Hunter Martin led the team in scoring with 27 points. Jose Reyes had 14 and Andrew Salls scored 11.

Reyes also had 10 assists and five steals to complete the double-double, with much of that production coming in the opening frame.

Union Springs (4-1) plays Weedsport in the opening round of the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament next Tuesday.

East Syracuse Minoa 59, Auburn 48: Tony Borges recorded 12 points, while Shareef Edwards registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Ryan Dann added 10 points.

Auburn will play in the More Than a Game tournament at Cazenovia College next week. The Maroons will face Cardinal O'Hara on Wednesday, then Lowville on Thursday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Auburn 53, East Syracuse Minoa 38: Leah Middleton racked up 28 points and nearly had a double-double, as she grabbed nine rebounds in addition to four steals.

Kylie Guarino added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Auburn (4-2) faces Fayetteville-Manlius on Dec. 29.

Weedsport 44, Cato-Meridian 12: The Warriors' Sarah Carroll registered 17 points to lead all scorers, while Mariah Quigley contributed nine.

Weedsport (5-1) faces Union Springs on Tuesday.

ICE HOCKEY

Skaneateles 2, New Hartford 1: The Lakers took a two-goal lead into the third period, and despite a late goal from the Spartans, were able to hang on for the program's seventh straight win to start the season.

Henry Major recorded a goal and an assist, and Luke Renaud tallied the other score. Garrett Krieger picked up two assists.

Chad Lowe stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced. He currently leads Section III with a .969 save percentage.

