Local Roundup: Weedsport's Seward, Moravia's Kelly toss no-hitters

A pair of local high school pitchers each threw a no-hitter on Thursday.

Moravia's Aiden Kelly struck out 12 and didn't allow a walk as the Blue Devils defeated Marathon 15-0.

Weedsport's Andrew Seward struck out 13 with three walks as the Warriors beat Tully 2-0.

In Weedsport's win, Antonio Tortorello had two hits and scored a run and Salvatore LoMascolo also added a pair of hits.

Patrick Whitman had a hit and scored a run. Peyton Newman, Parker McBride and Nico Giacolone each had a hit.

In Moravia's victory, Eli Landis paced the offense with four hits and a pair of RBIs. Luke Landis homered for one of his two hits and drove in five. Kelly helped himself at the plate with a pair of hits and two RBIs. Lucas Neville had a pair of hits and three RBIs and Matt Gasner had two hits and scored a pair of runs.

Noah Corbett, Andrew Tillotson and Brayden Mason each had a hit and a RBI.

Union Springs 15, Southern Cayuga 4: The Wolves' Dustin Walawender struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings and freshman Shane Perkins went the rest of the way with three strikeouts.

Shane Perkins led the offense with three hits. Nick Weaver, Evan Gable, Walawender, Mike Ward and Aaron Johnson each had two hits.

SOFTBALL

Union Springs 16, Whitney Point 1: Hailee Smith pitched three shutout innings allowing three hits and Bella Tracy went the last two in relief.

Smith had three hits with four RBIs, Xavia Everner had a pair of hits with a double and Angelia Scholz had two hits with a triple. Union Springs, 10-1 on the season, plays at Trumansburg on Friday.

Weedsport 21-10, Tully 1-1: The Warriors swept the Black Knights, in the first game, they scored nine runs in the first inning.

Kayla Flask and Trinity Davis singled to bring home Christina Jackson. Morgan Flask hit a three-run homer over the fence and was followed by Mallory Brown's solo homer over the fence.

Kayla Flask and Morgan Flask each had three hits and Riah Davis had two hits as each tripled, while the Davis sisters each added a double. Flask finished with six RBIs. Christina Jackson struck out eight in the first win.

TENNIS

Auburn 5, Central Square 2: Ryan Stechuchak was the Maroons' lone singles winner (first singles) as Auburn swept the four doubles matches.

Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald won at first doubles, Troy Wagner and Charles Tracy won at second singles, Thomas Deming and Colby Wagner won at third doubles and Braden Sherman and Kyle Green won at fourth doubles.

Auburn is 6-4 on the season.

Union Springs 3, Waverly 2: The Wolves swept the singles matches as Collin Park won at first singles, George Fearon won at second singles and Madison Gannon won at third singles.

Fayetteville-Manlius 7, Skaneateles 0: The Lakers suffered their first loss of the season and are 8-1.

Lansing 4, Southern Cayuga 1: The Chiefs' lone winner was the first-doubles team of Colby Sellen and Mary Kate Vitale.

GIRLS GOLF

Skaneateles 234, Cazenovia 246: Lilly Winkelman shot a 55 to lead the Lakers.

Chloe Corbett carded a 58 and Jillian Scott had a 59. Skaneateles (2-5) next plays at Cazenovia Friday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga 3-11, Mohawk Valley 13-10: The Spartans ended a five-game losing streak by winning the second game.

In the first game, the Hawks kept Cayuga off the scoreboard until the fifth inning, when Logan Sheasgreen scored on a double by Alex Wurster. The Spartans added two more in the sixth on doubles by Michael Norton and Leroy Glaum.

Wurster led Cayuga with two hits in the first game, and Sheasgreen, Norton and Tyler Korsky scored the Spartans’ runs.

Cayuga rallied to take the second game, with Hazel Martinez hitting a solo homer in the first. Singles by Anthony Driscoll-Sadusky and Zack Mock powered a four-run fourth inning and Mock’s second two-run single was part of a four-run seventh inning.

Mock finished with two hits, two walks, three runs and four RBI and Martinez, Korsky, Caleb Delly and Fernando Espinal each had two hits.

Cayuga is 22-10 overall and 13-7 in divisional play. Cayuga is back at Falcon Park to host its final regular season home games at noon, Saturday against Columbia-Greene Community College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0