Local Roundup: Wilkes rolls 300, Auburn bowling sweeps Central Square

The Auburn boys and girls bowling teams both picked up 3-0 sweeps over Central Square on Monday.

James Wilkes rolled a 729 to lead the boys, which included a perfect 300 in his first game. Wilkes followed that effort with scores of 246 and 183.

Tyler Kraushaar added a 674 and Brody Ryan bowled a 611.

Marissa Capone scored a 490 (172, 126, 192) to pace the girls. Kristen Phillips had a 399 and Katrina Stack scored a 397.

Auburn wraps up the regular season at East Syracuse Minoa on Tuesday and home at Falcon Lanes against Fulton on Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia 64, Candor 56: Abram Wasileski totaled 25 points in the Blue Devils' win, while Kyler Proper added 13.

Proper also finished 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Aiden Kelly and Drew Nye figured in with eight points apiece.

Moravia (9-1) hosts Lansing on Wednesday.

Cato-Meridian 54, Port Byron 47: Mason Crandall led the Blue Devils with 17 points, while teammate Justin Baldwin was also in double figures with 10.

Kody Kurtz had 17 for the Panthers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 60, Spencer-Van Etten 33: Kailey Kalet led the way with a game-high 28 points, along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Payton Gilbert added a double-double, notching 12 points and 12 rebounds. Ella Johnson added seven points.

Auburn 55, Ithaca 37: Leah Middleton notched 27 points and four steals in the Maroons' victory.

Lexi Alberici was next with nine points and four assists. Kylie Guarino had seven points and six rebounds. Peyton Maneri recorded six points, six steals and four assists.

Auburn improves to 11-2 and travels to Fayetteville-Manlius on Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

DeRuyter 3, Port Byron 1: The Panthers won the opening set 25-18, then dropped the next three.

Jordan Cook led Port Byron with seven kills, four digs, two blocks and an ace. Allyson Michalski had five aces, seven kills and four digs. Makayla Hudgins chipped in four aces and five digs.

Pulaski 3, Weedsport 0: Bella Guerrette had three aces and nine assists for the Warriors, while Trinity Davis led the offense with six kills along with two aces.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Corning 54, Cayuga 53 (OT): The Spartans trailed by 15 after the first quarter, but fought back to take an eventual lead. Corning was able to force overtime at the buzzer, then won it in the extra session.

Cayuga has lost three games in OT this year.

Doray DiLallo racked up 21 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four blocks. Elisabeth Waterman had 17 points and four rebounds. Tori Mandel contributed nine points and four rebounds. Lexie Cottrill hauled in 10 rebounds with three steals.

The two teams meet again in Corning on Wednesday.

