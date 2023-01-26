Locking it down: Moravia girls basketball uses defense to hold off Weedsport

WEEDSPORT — It's been over two decades since Moravia girls basketball traveled to Weedsport for a regular season game, according to coach John Crossgrove.

The Blue Devils ensured their rare trip to northern Cayuga County was a victorious one.

Moravia overcame a seven-point deficit in the third quarter to come back and beat the Warriors 41-33 on Thursday night at Weedsport High School.

The performance was typical of the veteran Moravia squad, which has proven time and time again its comfort with winning a defensive battle. The Blue Devils capped their night by holding Weedsport to three points in the final eight minutes.

"This was maybe not our best defensive game but close to best, especially in the second half," Moravia coach John Crossgrove said. "I thought we conceded nothing to them. And emotionally — sometimes with high schoolers, controlling your emotions can be tough — I thought it was our best game. We played with an even keel."

While Moravia was the eventual winner, the middle portion of the game suggested a different outcome.

Made 3s from Allison Kehoe (to beat the first-quarter buzzer) and Jordan Smith had the Blue Devils ahead by seven early in the second quarter. From then until midway through the third quarter, the Blue Devils' offense struggled. That allowed the Warriors to take a one-point lead into halftime, which eventually grew to their own seven-point lead thanks to third-quarter 3s by freshmen Mallory Brown and Kayla Flask.

On the verge of a double-digit deficit, Moravia began to chip away at Weedsport's lead. The Blue Devils received a pair of baskets from senior Chloe Hanson, then later took the lead on Olivia Genson's breakaway layup.

Though Weedsport momentarily took back the lead, Moravia's defense took over. The Blue Devils held the Warriors to only six points in the final 12 minutes to earn the win.

"Sometimes you pay a little too much attention to the scoreboard, but there's no seven-point shots and you can't make that up in one play. That's what young kids sometimes try to do, but I thought we really did grind and make one play at a time," Crossgrove said. "It was great because the crowd was awesome and it was a pretty intense environment. They did a good job dealing with that."

Hanson finished tied for the team lead in scoring with Kehoe, as both finished with 10 points. Hanson added 12 rebounds to complete the double-double.

Brown totaled 13 points for the Warriors, and Morgan Flask figured in with 10.

Though she wasn't among the scoring leaders, two late baskets from freshman forward Caraline Wasileski proved crucial for the Blue Devils.

With around a minute left in the fourth, Wasileski drained an impressive hook shot to build Moravia's cushion to six points. On the next possession, the Blue Devils quickly swung the ball around the arc forcing the Warriors to chase. That left Wasileski wide open under the hoop, and she made no mistake delivering the dagger basket.

"We knew there was a good chance they would try to foul at that point," Crossgrove said. "We don't necessarily run a lot of plays, but we get in a certain mode of offensive mindset. We were in a regular mindset, but understood the situation that if someone comes open to make the play. They say the easiest play in basketball is to throw to the open teammate, and that's what we did. It was a pressure situation so it was nice to see them trust each other."

Moravia, now 11-3 on the season, entered this week's action ranked No. 23 in New York state in Class C. Between a solid victories over Weedsport (Section III's top record in Class C) and Southern Cayuga (ranked in Class D), and close losses to undefeated Union Springs and state-ranked Skaneateles earlier this season, the Blue Devils have proven capable of hanging with any team.

With only weeks remaining in the regular season, Crossgrove thinks there's still more out there for his group.

"I feel OK but there's always more to be had," Crossgrove said. "I think what makes me feel really good this year is that I don't have to preach that a whole lot. The girls I'm coaching really try to find ways to be better individually and as a team. If we keep that up it'll be a good long run for us."

Moravia is back at it Friday night when the Blue Devils host Groton. Weedsport next travels to Pulaski on Tuesday.

