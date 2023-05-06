POPULAR RIDGE — Port Byron softball left little doubt who owns Cayuga County bragging rights.

The Panthers claimed their third consecutive county softball tournament title on Saturday, beating Southern Cayuga 12-1 in the final at Southern Cayuga High School.

Port Byron reached the final by beating Union Springs, 3-2, on April 22 in a rematch of last year's final.

Due to COVID-19 cancellations in 2020 and 2021, and weather-related cancellations in 2017 and 2019, Saturday marked only the fourth time in eight seasons a county champion has been crowned.

The last non-Port Byron winner was Union Springs in 2016.

"I'm extremely happy that my seniors get to go out with this one," Port Byron coach Bill DeAngelis said. "It's always good to win the county championship. They played well today, coming off yesterday's loss. I liked what I saw."

After one inning, Port Byron's reign appeared to be in jeopardy. The Chiefs' Ellie Brozon slammed a solo home run off Panthers pitcher Nikki Namisniak to give Southern Cayuga a 1-0 lead.

Port Byron's senior pitcher shrugged off the mishap. Southern Cayuga managed only two more hits off her in the remaining six innings.

Namisniak finished with 10 strikeouts.

"Nikki bounced back after that. She was pretty steady today," DeAngelis said. "She's worked extremely hard in the offseason, and has come back with a lot of good performances."

It helped that the Panthers' potent offense provided more than enough support. After a quiet first two innings, Port Byron exploded for five runs in the third thanks to RBIs from Jordan Cook, Colleen Jump and Namisniak.

After scoring another in the fourth, Port Byron scored three apiece in both the sixth and seventh innings to put the game away.

Namisniak (two runs, four RBIs, double) and Sadie White (three runs, two RBIs, triple) each had three-hit games for the Panthers.

Mackenzie McDowell added a two-hit, two-run, two-RBI showing.

Kaya Shelton and Alycia Orona had the other hits for the Chiefs, while freshman pitcher Ava Harvatine recorded six Ks.

In the win, Port Byron's offense proved again its not a unit to be trifled with. The Panthers have scored 10-plus runs in eight of their nine wins.

While the lineup is as deep as they come, DeAngelis points to the top of the order as the spark plug for that success.

"I have some very good speed at my one and two positions in the order with Sadie and Mackenzie. Then you have Nikki and Jordan Cook and Colleen Jump, they get the job done," DeAngelis said. "I've got some young ones that are hitting the ball well also, but when you have a lead-off like Sadie, and follow her — it's a tough lineup. You can never just credit one player on our offense."

With another county tournament title in their back pocket, the Panthers can now look ahead to the remaining weeks of the regular season — followed by the postseason.

At 9-2, Port Byron figures to earn another favorable seed in Section III's Class C tournament.

Still fresh on the Panthers' mind is last season's stunning first-round defeat, when top-seeded (and then-undefeated) Port Byron was upset by the 17th-seeded Utica-Notre Dame.

"We want to play hard the rest of the season and pick up some steam, and do better than we did in sectionals last year," DeAngelis said. "We dropped our first game in sectionals last year, and there's no excuse for us this year. I'm hoping we can make it to the finals and win, because that's our goal. That's where we want to be."

Port Byron next hosts Skaneateles next Wednesday, May 10, while Southern Cayuga is home against Dryden on Monday.

