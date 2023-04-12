AUBURN — Thanks to a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, Auburn softball is already well into its season schedule.

The Maroons, after spending a week playing several games and building chemistry, are happy to show off their gains from the week away.

Facing its first fellow central New York opponent, Auburn took down Rome Free Academy 2-1 in a pitchers duel on Wednesday at Herman Avenue Elementary.

Auburn scored each of its runs in the third inning, and that proved enough support for senior right-hander Madison Lowe, who struck out 12 batters from the circle.

Wednesday was Auburn's lowest scoring game of the season thus far. In the Maroons' spring break getaway, the team faced programs from Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia and battled in a handful of slugfests. The Maroons went 2-2 in their four games.

The trip was beneficial for several reasons, aside from facing some unfamiliar competition. The Maroons were able to experiment with players in certain positions, while also learning about each other as the varsity team integrates several new players.

"I learned that this is a good group of girls. They get along well and we had such a good time together. It was a good way for the girls to get to know each other," Maroons coach Kelley Horbal said. "We learned about our strengths and weaknesses, and we got to see some different teams, all of which were great competition. We learned a lot about ourselves and the game, and that'll allow us to improve."

Against RFA, it was some familiar faces that proved the difference. With the game scoreless in the third, the Maroons strung together three straight hits with two outs — a double by Emma Merkley, another double by Lowe on a bloop to right field, and a line drive single from Grace Hoey — to plate a pair of runs.

Hoey, a junior, delivered after being planted in the middle of the Maroons' lineup. She's currently holding down the first base position while Elise Clifford, the expected starter and slugger in the middle of the lineup, gets re-acclimated following the conclusion of her travel hockey season (Clifford traveled to Irvine, California and won a national championship earlier this month).

"Grace has been working really hard at perfecting that position so that we could utilize her there this season and next season," Horbal said. "We know the capability she has. She continues to get better at the plate, see better pitches and make things happen out there. She's definitely been a contributor."

RFA rarely challenged Lowe, but was in position to erase Auburn's lead in the final inning. With the Maroons ahead 2-0 in the top of the seventh, Madison Safin hit a two-out triple to right field that scored one and put the tying run in striking distance.

Lowe shrugged off the threat. She struck out RFA's final batter in a ho-hum final at-bat, ending the game with a strike on a fastball.

In seven innings, she allowed three hits, one walk and one earned run.

"It's so exciting to watch her grow. She works extremely hard all year round to reach her goals and it shows. Her presence is fantastic, and her mentality is 'game on' all the time," Horbal said. "She did not flinch. She was cool, calm and collected."

Auburn, in terms of its lineup, is in a transition season. The Maroons lost several key starters from the group that appeared in consecutive Class A championship games — and won one — in the last two seasons.

Despite the turnover, and the fact that Auburn has bumped to Class AA this spring, Horbal has high hopes for the 2023 group.

"It's a lot of new kids in a whole new classification, but we're very excited about what we have," Horbal said. "We're absolutely a contender with the talent, knowledge and work ethic these players have. I expect to see great things this season."

The Maroons are back at it next Tuesday against Baldwinsville.

Gallery: Auburn softball faces Rome Free Academy in first home game of season