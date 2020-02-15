Masters of the mat: Auburn's Cooper, Pirozzolo win wrestling titles

ONONDAGA — After shaking hands with his opponent and receiving a congratulatory hug from his coach, Auburn wrestler Keyshin Cooper took a seat on the floor and reflected.
Moments prior, Cooper became the Maroons' latest wrestler to capture a section title, joining teammate Luca Pirozzolo. Both claimed Section III Division I championships Saturday at Onondaga Community College, Cooper victorious in the 220-pound bracket, while Pirozzolo winning at 138 pounds.
Pirozzolo's title is his second straight. Last year he became the first Auburn wrestler in 42 years to win at sectionals. Now he's the first since the early '60s to go back-to-back.
For Cooper, the section title is his first. He dominated Fulton's Matthew Woodworth to win the 220 championship by a 14-6 decision. He entered the tournament as the only Section III wrestler with an undefeated record, and he exits the tournament still perfect.
Once his work was done, instead of a giant hurrah, Cooper wanted to take a breather and think about how far he's come.
"The last three years I've come up short at this tournament," Cooper said. "I've faced a lot of adversity and I kinda felt like, when I won today that all that work paid off. I was just happy to be a Section III champ."
His companion Pirozzolo was not a top seed, instead settling for No. 2. After winning the 132-pound title last year, Pirozzolo bumped up to 138 and another strong season ensued, even with injuries along the way. Matched up against Fulton's Sam May, the bracket's top seed, Pirozzolo jumped out to a lead in the first period and didn't relinquish it.
When the third period horn sounded, Pirozzolo was ahead 6-3. He raised his hands in triumph for the second straight year.
"It feels amazing," Pirozzolo said. "The only thing better than this would be winning a state championship."
Both Cooper and Pirozzolo's championship matches played out similarly. Both dictated the first period, forcing their opponents to wrestle from behind.
That early aggressiveness, a common strategy for Auburn wrestlers, paid off.
"We have something called mat savvy," Auburn coach Andy Corbett said. "We're aggressive in the first couple periods, and once you get a lead you don't want to chance it too much because you could get thrown. We just kinda hung and coasted through, kinda like killing the clock in basketball."
Auburn had six wrestlers in total compete, though the only other wrestler to place was Lucas Hogan, who finished fifth in the 170-pound bracket. Hogan, a senior, has placed fifth at sectionals for three straight years.
The Maroons ended up 10th out of 18 competing schools in team scoring. Fulton finished the meet with the most team points and had representatives in almost every Division I finals match.
You have free articles remaining.
That two Auburn wrestlers faced Fulton wrestlers in the final, and won, is a point of pride.
"It's tough when (Fulton's) entire crowd is here and there's roars and yelling all the time," Corbett said. "We have few kids, but the kids we bring are quality kids and they usually go pretty deep in the tournament. We're very proud of that. We live for this week and (the state tournament) in two weeks. That's what we train for."
Cooper's and Pirozzolo's seasons aren't over. Both will move on to the NYSPHSAA Division I championships, which are slated for Friday, Feb. 28 at the Times Union Center in Albany. Pirozzolo says he hopes to make amends for last year's performance when he was finished after two matches. Cooper, knowing it'll be the last meet of his career, is content regardless of the outcome that awaits in two weeks.
"I remember when I was kid and I used to watch it on TV, and I said I wanna be there some day," Cooper said. "I just want to place. I'll be fine being the fifth-best guy in New York state, the second-best, the first-best. This has been my goal for awhile, and anything else is just a bonus. If I go there and go two-and-out, I'm still gonna be all smiles at the end of the day."
DIVISION II
Despite a No. 3 seed, Hannibal/Cato-Meridian's Hunter White advanced to the 126-pound championship, but he couldn't pull off Cato-Meridian's first title in 10 years.
Against top-seeded Micah Roes from Lowville, White fell victim to a pin with 15 seconds remaining in the first period. It's only the third loss of White's season.
"We wanted to be super physical against him," Hannibal/Cato-Meridian coach Dan Butler said of Roes. "That kid's top notch. He's gonna be a Division I college wrestler next year, and he probably hasn't had too many opponents take it to him. Our strategy was to do that. Hunter was really going at him ... but (Roes) turned him and pinned him. He did his best, and that's all you can ask for."
While he didn't win, it's the second straight year White has outperformed his seed at sectionals. Last year he entered the tournament as a fifth-seed and ended up coming in third.
This year, White upset Vernon-Verona-Sherrill's Kyle Burback, the No. 2 seed, by a 12-8 decision in the semifinals.
"He wrestled really tough today," Butler said. "I think he was a little shell-shocked in the finals. That happens when it's your first time. But he's wrestled great all year long and wrestled tough."
While he didn't win sectionals, there's a chance White's season will continue. His individual record and performances at various tournaments this year could mean a wild card selection for states. He'll likely find out his fate this Wednesday.
Prior to the championship matches, White was selected by the Syracuse Wrestling Officials Association for the Hawke-Pettinelli Scholarship Award, which recognizes wrestlers for their sportsmanship. The honor carries a scholarship award of $1,000.
Other place-finishers for Hannibal/Cato-Meridian included Ethan Scanlon (third at 182), Jack Lamson (fourth in 106), and Tyler Murray (fifth in 126).
For Port Bryon, Isaac Svitavsky came in fourth at 145 pounds and Jack Smith placed fourth at 132 pounds.
Section III wrestling championships - 1
Section III wrestling championships - 2
Section III wrestling championships - 3
Section III wrestling championships - 4
Section III wrestling championships - 5
Section III wrestling championships - 6
Section III wrestling championships - 7
Section III wrestling championships - 8
Section III wrestling championships - 9
Section III wrestling championships - 10
Section III wrestling championships - 11
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.