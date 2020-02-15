Masters of the mat: Auburn's Cooper, Pirozzolo win wrestling titles

"It's tough when (Fulton's) entire crowd is here and there's roars and yelling all the time," Corbett said. "We have few kids, but the kids we bring are quality kids and they usually go pretty deep in the tournament. We're very proud of that. We live for this week and (the state tournament) in two weeks. That's what we train for."

Cooper's and Pirozzolo's seasons aren't over. Both will move on to the NYSPHSAA Division I championships, which are slated for Friday, Feb. 28 at the Times Union Center in Albany. Pirozzolo says he hopes to make amends for last year's performance when he was finished after two matches. Cooper, knowing it'll be the last meet of his career, is content regardless of the outcome that awaits in two weeks.

"I remember when I was kid and I used to watch it on TV, and I said I wanna be there some day," Cooper said. "I just want to place. I'll be fine being the fifth-best guy in New York state, the second-best, the first-best. This has been my goal for awhile, and anything else is just a bonus. If I go there and go two-and-out, I'm still gonna be all smiles at the end of the day."

DIVISION II

Despite a No. 3 seed, Hannibal/Cato-Meridian's Hunter White advanced to the 126-pound championship, but he couldn't pull off Cato-Meridian's first title in 10 years.