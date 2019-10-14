UNION SPRINGS — The Wolves took the lead midway through the second half and held on despite the Lakers' surge.
Ava Mills netted her second of the night with 16:29 remaining in regulation and Skaneateles couldn't find the equalizer, as the Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer team pulled out a 2-1 victory at Union Springs High School Monday.
For Wolves coach Jim Hodges, things are coming together just in time for the postseason.
"I'm so proud of all our kids today. It was another great team effort," Hodges said. "We've been playing some really good soccer down the stretch, and to get another win against a quality program like Skaneateles on Senior Night with all our seniors playing their hearts out? Our heart and hustle outworked their skill and technical ability."
While Mills had both goals for Union Springs/Port Byron, Renee Park and Sabrina Westmiller each had an assist. Hunter Pettit finished with 14 saves for the win.
"She has a gift for scoring goals in the game of soccer. I don't think I've ever coached anyone with not only her skill set, but her mindset," Hodges said of Mills. "She just keeps going after it and is relentless up top for us. She has the skill and strength to finish."
Maddy Ramsgard scored the lone Lakers goal, with Madison Steen making nine stops in net.
Ramsgard opened the scoring just after the midway point of the first, but the Wolves wasted no time tying the score. All of 48 seconds later, Mills' shot was in the back of the net.
"It was a great way to answer," Hodges said. "We talk about it all the time in practice or pregame. If they score, we don't panic. We just keep plugging."
The teams went into the break tied 1-1, but both came out firing to start the second half. Mills hit the crossbar off a scramble five minutes in, and five minutes later another shot trickled past the Lakers keeper but stayed out of the net.
Skaneateles' Tatum Pas'cal fired a shot just to the left of the post midway through the frame, and then Sabrina Westmiller forced Steen to make a save at the other end five minutes later.
Mills finally broke the tie with less than 17 minutes left with a shot similar to her first goal.
"It could've been anyone's game, but we made a gutsy play there for the second goal," Hodges said. "That was the difference."
The Lakers continued to pressure in search of the equalizer, but the Wolves prevailed. Pettit's save in the final minute sealed the win.
"Huge save. Huge save. ... Hunter has been doing that for us for the last couple seasons," Hodges said. "She's an incredible athlete, and as a goalkeeper she has great range and great length and great size. She's gotten better with her soccer instincts and soccer IQ this year. That's helped us tremendously and will continue to help us once we get to the postseason."
Both teams return to action Wednesday. Skaneateles hits the road to take on Westhill, while Union Springs/Port Byron takes on Lansing in a scrimmage at Wells College in the Wolves' final tune-up before sectionals.
"We decided that since we had two really good games against them during the season to scrimmage and help each other out," Hodges said.