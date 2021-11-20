Missing stops: Skaneateles football ousted by Chenango Forks in state quarterfinal

VESTAL — There was no secret to Chenango Forks' offensive attack, but Skaneateles still couldn't stop the Blue Devils.

Chenango Forks scored touchdowns on six of its eight possessions, downing Skaneateles 41-28 in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C football quarterfinals Saturday at Vestal High School.

The Lakers, Section III's champion, had no issues on their end moving the ball. But to beat Chenango Forks, a perfect game was required. Skaneateles couldn't match up with the Blue Devils' beefy offensive line that routinely allowed for 5 to 7 yard gains for their halfbacks.

It wasn't until early in the fourth quarter that the Lakers' defense forced a turnover on downs or punt.

"That's their M.O. They dominate time of possession and run two to three times more plays than their opponent," Skaneateles coach Joe Sindoni said. "There's pressure to score every time, or we had to hope for them to make a mistake. They didn't make any. When they play like that, as big and as strong as they are, they're very difficult to beat."

Skaneateles had little issue passing the ball, as quarterback James Musso threw for three touchdowns. But Musso was also intercepted twice, including on the Lakers' opening drive of the game.

The first pick was returned to the Lakers' 25 and the Blue Devils quickly cashed in, as Jay Haqq reached the end zone for the first of his five touchdowns with seven minutes left in the opening quarter.

After Skaneateles went three-and-out on its next drive, Chenango Forks put the ball back in Haqq's hands, and he rewarded the touches with his second touchdown to put the Lakers in a 14-0 hole.

Those two early touchdowns ultimately proved to be the difference.

The Lakers put up their first points on Musso's 15-yard pass to Cody Nesbitt on the final play of the first quarter, but defensive stands were difficult to come by after that. The Blue Devils scored twice more in the second quarter to gain a 28-7 halftime lead.

That advantage grew to 34-7 midway through the third quarter.

It wasn't until 11:45 of the fourth quarter when the Lakers' defense stopped Chenango Forks' offense. The Blue Devils had advanced to Skaneateles' 10, but a holding penalty on first down set them back. Chenango Forks attempted four straight passes, but each fell incomplete.

That left the door a touch open for Skaneateles to mount a comeback. Nesbitt added his second (on a 16-yard sweep) and third (14-yard reception) touchdowns to bring the Lakers within two scores.

Skaneateles attempted a pair of onside kicks, but couldn't steal a possession. With three minutes to go, Chenango Forks scored its final touchdown to ice the game.

Nesbitt added a fourth touchdown, a 21-yard catch, in the final minute.

If Sindoni could course correct, he'd point to the successful no-huddle offense used by the Lakers in the second half. More of that approach could've paid dividends.

"We didn't do it in the first half because we were trying to shorten the game a little bit. I think we were more effective not huddling and more effective in empty sets," Sindoni said. "In hindsight it looks like we went to that maybe a little too late. But the reality is that we still needed to get stops or onside kicks, and we weren't able to get any of those."

Skaneateles ends its season with a 9-1 record to go with its third section title in five years. While the Lakers were hoping to add a second state title — Skaneateles was New York's best in Class C in 2017 — they'll settle for being tops in central New York.

As he reflects on the season, Sindoni will miss the day-to-day relationships built with his players.

"(The most fulfilling) was coming to practice every day and being with the kids," he said. "That's what I'm gonna miss the most. We genuinely enjoyed practice and we had fun, and when there's success on top of that it's great. I'll miss being with the kids."

