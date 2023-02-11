SYRACUSE — Jack Lamson's last trip to the section tournament ended prematurely.

This season, he made amends.

Lamson, a member of Jordan-Elbridge's merged team with Cato-Meridian and Port Byron, won the Section III Division II title at 138 pounds on Saturday at Onondaga Community College. He beat Central Valley Academy's Cooper Reed in a 9-5 decision in the finals.

With the victory, he becomes the first wrestler from any of those schools to win sectionals in over a decade. Nick Lalone was the last to do so in 2010.

Last season, Lamson was the No. 1 seed at 132 pounds but bowed out in the semifinals and ultimately finished fourth — and missed out on a trip to the New York state championships.

Bumped a weight class this year but again the top seed, Lamson lived up to the billing. His previous defeat, he said, was still on his mind.

"I was super motivated," Lamson said. "After that happened last year, I went to the state tournament regardless even though I didn't wrestle. And I made a goal to myself that I'd set aside my other sports and hobbies and just focus on wrestling. I wanted to come here and win a section title. That's the goal I set a year ago, and I came here and did it."

Lamson entered sectionals with a near-unimpeachable record of 37-1. Following a first-round bye, he dispatched APW’s Ethan Purdy in an 8-2 decision and beat Central Valley Academy’s Aiden Mead in a third period fall to earn a trip to the final bout.

He had met his championship opponent, CVA’s Reed, only a week ago in the Class B section tournament and emerged a winner by 9-4 decision.

The rematch's result was eerily similar.

"Coming in here was a lot different because there was more on the line," Lamson said. "He was gonna have a plan against me because I just beat him, and it wasn't going to be the same. But I altered my style more than he accounted for, and that definitely factored in."

Lamson entered the third period with a 6-3 lead, a solid but uncomfortable advantage. Instructed to "wrestle smart" by coach Mike Nguyen, Lamson did just that. He overcame an early point from Reed on a escape with a two-point takedown which effectively sealed the match.

"Ultimately, we wrestle the same way from the first second to the last second. When we say, 'wrestle smart,' it's knowing (the opponent) is gonna do something crazy," Nguyen said. "So don't fall into those traps and stick to the match. We didn't want (Lamson) to change anything, just look for something crazy and don't let it happen."

Lamson's victory earns him a berth at the New York state Division II championships, which will take place Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 at the MVP Arena in Albany.

The timing allows Lamson two weeks to prepare, a process he's looking forward to.

"I'm pumped," Lamson said. "When I went last year, I was pretty bummed. These next two weeks, we're just gonna heal and rest, and then keep grinding."

Though Lamson is the only Eagle to advance to the state tournament, two teammates also reached the podium: Lucas Witter (fourth at 110) and Dylan Nolan (sixth at 126).

Division I

Auburn had three wrestlers total, and while two reached their final matches the Maroons will not send anyone to the state championships.

Freshman Brady Maneri was a finalist in the Division I 102-pound bracket, but bowed out to Carthage’s Ryan Munn in a 7-4 decision.

Teammate Mike Boyhan reached the first-place match in the 118-pound bracket, but lost to Indian River’s Tomah Gummow in a 13-2 major decision.

This was Boyhan’s second straight appearance in a section final, after doing so last year at 102 pounds.

Because of the New York state’s new auto-qualifying procedure, Section III sends only one Division I wrestler per bracket (the section champion) to states.

Auburn’s veteran, 145-pounder Brad Boyhan, concluded his varsity career on a bittersweet note. Boyhan was awarded fifth place in his bracket, as scheduled opponent Jonah Geller from Cicero-North Syracuse couldn’t wrestle due to injury. Boyhan concludes his varsity career with over 40 wins.

