Mizro hits for par, Auburn boys golf defeats Syracuse

AUBURN — A wet course made for slow greens and tough putting, but Auburn boys golf still managed to prevail.
The Maroons rode a par performance from Carter Mizro to defeat Syracuse 212-268 on Monday at Highland Park Golf Course's front nine. Mizro scored a 36.
Five others also competed for Auburn. Colin Tardif scored a 42, Lucas Brown had a 43 and Trey Masters carded a 44.
Christian Hogan's 47 and Anthony Camardo's 50 rounded out the Maroons' outings.
"I got out of Carter what I expect. Lucas, my ninth-grader, played pretty good. And Colin and Trey are both seniors who've played for me. They're performances are what I expect, and I'll take that," Maroons coach Steve Franchina said. "We just have some inexperience, seeing some shots they try to hit."
One spot that seemed to stump all golfers on Monday was Highland Park's No. 3 offering. A par 3 that runs 377 yards with a horizontal creek just outside driving range, all attempts from the fairway to the green were a struggle.
Pin placement didn't help. The green rests on a hill that trends upward, and the hole sat in the far corner. An over-aggressive shot could lead to a difficult downhill put, or land the ball in the trees beyond the green.
It's not a hole to be aggressive, which is something Franchina is seeing from his team.
"It's not something you can coach out of kids, it's something they learn," Franchina said. "Carter plays a ton of tournaments during the summer time and he knows when to go for it and when to settle for bogeys. It's very hard to coach that, to try and keep par in the equation. It comes with time."
While Auburn has played several home matches already this season, Franchina couldn't pinpoint any other specific holes that the Maroons have thrived or faltered on.
However, he did specify that No. 1 is a difficult one to start with. A line of trees sit directly to the right of the fairway, and any slice on a shot is likely trouble.
No. 8 is another tricky hole. A 496-yard par 5, hole 8 features a steep decline halfway down the fairway, and at the bottom of that hill are two ponds that guard the green.
Golfers who can drive deep down the fairway and ride the downhill for extra yardage tend to have an advantage.
"No. 1 is probably the most trying hole, because it's the first swing when you get out there and a lot of them hit cuts that go right," Franchina said. "You yell 'Fore!' and hope it doesn't hit someone's house. If you hit it out of bounds, you're looking at a 3 right off the tee. It's probably the most damaging hole."
Already approaching the midway point of the season, the Maroons don't have to sweat about sectionals, as they've already clinched the necessary team score. Mizro and Hogan have also qualified already as individuals.
The goal now is for all team members to smooth out their swings, and allow the younger players to gain experience.
"I'll try to play as many as the younger kids as possible. Lucas Brown and Aiden Tomandl (who did not play Monday), I'll sprinkle them in," Franchina said. "I have a couple other 10th-graders, we'll try to get them ready for next year, and we'll still have Christian and Carter. We'll be young next year, but can still be good."
Auburn travels to Drumlins Country Club Tuesday to face Jamesville-DeWitt.
