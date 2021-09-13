Mizro hits for par, Auburn boys golf defeats Syracuse

"It's not something you can coach out of kids, it's something they learn," Franchina said. "Carter plays a ton of tournaments during the summer time and he knows when to go for it and when to settle for bogeys. It's very hard to coach that, to try and keep par in the equation. It comes with time."

While Auburn has played several home matches already this season, Franchina couldn't pinpoint any other specific holes that the Maroons have thrived or faltered on.

However, he did specify that No. 1 is a difficult one to start with. A line of trees sit directly to the right of the fairway, and any slice on a shot is likely trouble.

No. 8 is another tricky hole. A 496-yard par 5, hole 8 features a steep decline halfway down the fairway, and at the bottom of that hill are two ponds that guard the green.

Golfers who can drive deep down the fairway and ride the downhill for extra yardage tend to have an advantage.

"No. 1 is probably the most trying hole, because it's the first swing when you get out there and a lot of them hit cuts that go right," Franchina said. "You yell 'Fore!' and hope it doesn't hit someone's house. If you hit it out of bounds, you're looking at a 3 right off the tee. It's probably the most damaging hole."