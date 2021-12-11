Mohammed leads Georgetown past Syracuse 79-75

WASHINGTON — Aminu Mohammed had career highs of 23 points and 13 rebounds and Georgetown overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Syracuse 79-75 on Saturday.

Mohammed, a freshman who also had a personal-best five assists, led an early second-half rally that gave the Hoyas (5-4) a lead and put the game away with two free throws with nine seconds left. He was 7 of 14 from the field and 8 of 9 at the free-throw line.

Donald Carey added 18 points with four 3-pointers, Kaiden Rice had 15 points on five 3s and Collin Holloway added 10 points off the bench, eight in the second half.

Syracuse's five starters average double figures and they did so again against their former Big East rivals. Buddy Boeheim had 17 points, Joe Girard 15, Jesse Edwards and Cole Swider 12 each and Jimmy Boeheim 10 for the Orange (5-5).

"Our defense wasn’t good enough," said Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim. "The game swung a little bit to start the second half. We missed a couple shots and suddenly it was anybody’s game. We’ve gotta be a little more efficient on offense. In the first half we were, in the second half we weren’t.

"It’s been a tough stretch. We’ve had five practices in 15 days. We need more time in the gym."

Mohammed scored 12 points in a 21-9 run to open the second half that Carey capped with a four-point play to give Georgetown its first lead of the second half, 55-53, with 11 1/2 minutes remaining. Rice hit a 3-pointer after seven straight misses from the arc to restore the Hoyas' lead with 1:11 left. Carey made two free throws then Girard scored but couldn't complete a three-point play with 10 seconds remaining. Mohammed grabbed the rebound and his free throws secured the win.

Rice hit three consecutive 3-pointers to give Georgetown a lead five minutes into the game before a 9-0 run capped by a Jimmy Boeheim 3-pointer put the Orange ahead midway through the half. Girard, who had 13 first-half points, hit a 3-pointer and Edwards added a bucket for a 44-34 lead at the break, the Orange's largest lead.

Syracuse outshot Georgetown 53% to 37% in the first half and made 5 of 12 from the arc but fell off to 36% and only 3 of 14 on 3s in the second half. The Hoyas, shooting only 37% in the opening half, shot 56% in the second half and were 11 of 26 on 3-pointers for the game.

Syracuse falls to 51-44 all time against its former Big East rival, and 14-22 on the road at the Hoyas.

Prior to the game, Georgetown renamed its court “John Thompson Jr. Court” after the former Hoyas coach who passed away last year. He coached at Georgetown from 1972 to 1999, and led the Hoyas to the 1984 NCAA championship.

Speaking on his former counterpart, Boeheim commended Thompson Jr. for building “an incredible program out of nothing.”

“We had a great rivalry and he was a big part of it,” Boeheim said. “The greatest games I’ve been apart of were Syracuse-Georgetown, and not just one of them but 10 or 15 of them. You always think back and remember his presence."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0