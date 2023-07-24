Moravia athletic director and longtime varsity basketball coach Todd Mulvaney has been named the new executive director of Section III athletics.

Mulvaney, who has been Moravia's athletic director since 2019, takes over from John Rathbun who retired at the end of last year following 15 years in the position.

Former Auburn High athletic director Tamela Ray has been Section III's executive director on an interim basis since Jan. 1.

The Onondaga-Cortland-Madison Board of Cooperative Educational Services (OCM BOCES) announced the hire on Monday.

Mulvaney becomes only the second full-time executive director for Section III — Rathbun was the first — in the organization's 70-year history. He'll begin in an official capacity on Aug. 16.

"I am thrilled about my new role in Section III and grateful for the opportunity," Mulvaney said. "Section III has a rich history in New York state athletics, and I am honored to be a part of it. I am excited to serve and collaborate with our member schools and provide a meaningful experience for our student-athletes.

In conjunction with the announcement, it was also revealed that Section III athletics will now fold into the OCM BOCES structure, which already exists in many of the 11 sections in New York state.

"Todd is a good communicator, with integrity and a strong work ethic," Ray said in a press release from OCM BOCES. "His collaborative and transparent leadership style will serve Section III well as we transition to this partnership with OCM BOCES. I think the Section III athletic directors and sports coordinators will appreciate Todd's vision and willingness to support them."

Moravia's administration was informed of Mulvaney's impending departure in an email from Superintendent John Birmingham last Thursday.

In his new role Mulvaney will oversee over 100 school districts in the central New York region and be Section III's primary representative for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. Within the section, he'll also help facilitate rule changes, negotiate contracts with officials' organizations and help decide venues for postseason tournaments, among several other responsibilities.

Mulvaney has been Moravia's varsity basketball coach since 2007, save for a one-year hiatus in 2019-20, and led the Blue Devils to six Section IV, Class C championships and the NYSPHSAA Class C state title in 2017.

During his tenure as Moravia's athletic director, Mulvaney helped garner support for a $25 million capital project that includes a new synthetic turf field, stadium lights and a new eight-lane track for the Scarry Athletic Complex behind Millard Fillmore Elementary.

The project was approved in December.

Prior to accepting his position as Moravia's athletic director in 2019, Mulvaney was a physical education teacher in the Moravia and Auburn school districts. He graduated from Moravia High School in 1998 and is a member of the school district's Hall of Achievement.

Mulvaney has a bachelor's degree in physical education from SUNY Brockport and a master's degree in health education, with a certificate of advanced study, from SUNY Cortland.