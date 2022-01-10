Moravia boys basketball comes through late to slip by rival Union Springs

MORAVIA — The latest meeting between the Moravia and Union Springs boys basketball teams had all the makings of a classic.

It did not disappoint.

The Blue Devils were able to fend off the rival Wolves 63-56 on Monday at Moravia High School, in a game that featured eight lead changes in the second half.

The last lead change tipped the scales toward Moravia, which leaned on two late free throws from Abram Wasileski and a successful floater by freshman Joe Baylor to cap off the win.

"It lived up to the billing and then some," Moravia coach Todd Mulvaney said. "They're a great team and (Union Springs coach Dan Cerro) does a great job, and we knew it was gonna come down to the end of the game. Tonight was a good high school basketball game.

"I'm super proud of our team in a big game like that against an experienced team. I think the experience in itself will help us moving forward."

The Blue Devils and Wolves put on a display of contrasting styles. Moravia prefers to pound the ball down low, while Union Springs plays plenty of drive-and-kick to shoot from distance.

The Wolves were a tick off for most of the first half, as the Blue Devils went into the halftime break with a 28-20 lead. Moravia also benefited from a bizarre sequence in the final 10 seconds of the half, which featured a rushed shot, multiple turnovers, a dispute regarding a foul call and two successful free throws from Wasileski.

Union Springs' bread and butter began to click in the second half, as senior Hunter Martin scored 14 points — with a pair of 3s — in the third quarter. Martin's efforts, along with key triples from Jose Reyes and Andrew Salls, allowed the Wolves to climb back and trade leads with Moravia.

Tied at 45 entering the fourth, the Blue Devils turned to their offensive engine Kyler Proper, who recorded an old-fashioned three-point play and a traditional 3 to put Moravia in front by six with seven minutes to go.

Then Martin and Salls answered with 3s of their own to tie it, again.

The back and forth continued until the final minute. Ahead by three points with 44 seconds left and the ball, Moravia killed some clock, then put the ball in Baylor's hands for the potential dagger. Baylor, after accepting a hand off from Aiden Kelly, charged the lane and got the roll for two points and a five-point Moravia advantage.

Two more free throws sealed the deal.

"The kids executed well at the end of the game there," Mulvaney said. "That was a pivotal moment there, only up by three. We knew with the weapons they have that they could tie the game and send it to overtime, so we needed a solid possession. Our kids read what was there, it ended up coming to Joe and Joe made a great play for us."

Baylor finished with a team-high 15 points for Moravia, while Proper scored 14, Wasileski had 11, Kelly totaled 10 and Logan Bell chipped in with nine.

Martin paced Union Springs with 19, all of which came in the second half. Salls was next in line with 12, while Reyes and Damon Brown both scored 11.

Monday's game represents a gauntlet of a three-game stretch for Moravia. The Blue Devils host Section IV power Newfield on Friday, then face Union Springs in a rematch next Wednesday.

"It's still a long season. We have the same goal as every day. You prepare for the next game on your schedule and try to get better," Mulvaney said. "That's really how you approach every day and every practice. After games, we'll assess what we did well and what we need to work on, and hopefully from there we continue to grow."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

