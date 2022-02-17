Moravia boys, Union Springs girls earn No. 2 seeds in Section IV basketball tournament

The Moravia boys and Union Springs girls basketball teams will both play for conference titles on Friday.

After that, each will be among the favorites to claim Section IV crowns.

Both the Blue Devils and the Wolves have been slotted as No. 2 seeds in their respective Class C playoff brackets and have first-round byes.

Moravia (16-1) will host either No. 7 Candor (16-5) or No. 10 Bainbridge-Guilford (9-10) next Saturday, Feb. 26 in the section quarterfinals.

The Union Springs boys are also in the Class C bracket as the 11th seed. The Wolves (10-9) travel to No. 6 Lansing (13-6) on Wednesday, Feb. 23 for the first round.

In the girls Class C bracket, Union Springs (18-1) will host either No. 7 Greene (14-4) or No. 10 Spencer-Van Etten (9-7) next Friday, Feb. 25 in the quarterfinals.

Moravia and Southern Cayuga both begin play on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The Blue Devils (16-4) are seeded sixth and will be home against No. 11 Oxford (12-7), while the No. 8 Chiefs (12-8) are home against No. 9 Elmira Notre Dame (7-8).

All games are currently scheduled for 6 p.m. For the section semifinals and section finals, play shifts to SUNY Cortland. Semifinals will take place March 1 and March 2, while championships are slated for March 5.

This Friday, the Moravia boys and Union Springs girls — each North Small Division champions — will compete for IAC titles. The Blue Devils take on Newfield at 7:45 p.m., while the Wolves face Spencer-Van Etten at 6 p.m. Both contests are at Tompkins-Cortland Community College.

