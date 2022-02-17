 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Moravia boys, Union Springs girls earn No. 2 seeds in Section IV basketball tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Moravia Union Springs 8.JPG

Moravia's Kyler Proper drives to the basket against Union Springs during boys basketball Jan. 19 at Union Springs High School.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Moravia boys and Union Springs girls basketball teams will both play for conference titles on Friday. 

After that, each will be among the favorites to claim Section IV crowns. 

Both the Blue Devils and the Wolves have been slotted as No. 2 seeds in their respective Class C playoff brackets and have first-round byes.

Moravia (16-1) will host either No. 7 Candor (16-5) or No. 10 Bainbridge-Guilford (9-10) next Saturday, Feb. 26 in the section quarterfinals. 

The Union Springs boys are also in the Class C bracket as the 11th seed. The Wolves (10-9) travel to No. 6 Lansing (13-6) on Wednesday, Feb. 23 for the first round. 

In the girls Class C bracket, Union Springs (18-1) will host either No. 7 Greene (14-4) or No. 10 Spencer-Van Etten (9-7) next Friday, Feb. 25 in the quarterfinals. 

Moravia and Southern Cayuga both begin play on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The Blue Devils (16-4) are seeded sixth and will be home against No. 11 Oxford (12-7), while the No. 8 Chiefs (12-8) are home against No. 9 Elmira Notre Dame (7-8). 

All games are currently scheduled for 6 p.m. For the section semifinals and section finals, play shifts to SUNY Cortland. Semifinals will take place March 1 and March 2, while championships are slated for March 5. 

This Friday, the Moravia boys and Union Springs girls — each North Small Division champions — will compete for IAC titles. The Blue Devils take on Newfield at 7:45 p.m., while the Wolves face Spencer-Van Etten at 6 p.m. Both contests are at Tompkins-Cortland Community College. 

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Sports Reporter

Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015.

