LOCAL ROUNDUP

Moravia cross country runner Genson finishes fifth in Class D race

  • Updated
Moravia girls cross country runner Olivia Genson finished fifth in the Section IV, Class D championship on Thursday at Chenango Valley State Park Golf Course.

The sophomore, who was the lone Moravia competitor, finished with a time of 21:46 which was 31st overall when combining Class A, B, C and D. 

Class D boys

Southern Cayuga finished in eighth place with 201 points as senior Tyler Figueroa took 34th with a time of 20:29.8.

Sophomore David Hayden was 43rd in a time of 21:52.7, senior Luke Gentry finished 46th in 20:58.4, freshman Ian Gentry was 55th in 21:40.4 and freshman Aidan Jillson was 78th in 24:59.4.

Fall 2021 Girls Cross Country All-Stars: Olivia Genson, Moravia

Olivia Genson, Moravia
