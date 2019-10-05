MORAVIA — It wasn't an ideal start, and it wasn't an ideal finish for Moravia football against Whitney Point.
The Blue Devils gave up two early touchdowns and couldn't take advantage of some late defensive stops in a 32-14 loss to the Eagles in Moravia on Saturday.
After winning its first game of the season, Moravia has now lost four in a row.
"We were way more prepared this week. The kids tried real hard at practice and they came out and played real well," Moravia coach Fred Ott said. "It was just mistakes. Our mistakes hurt us, but overall I think it's a step forward."
Starting with the ball, Moravia's first possession ended with a fumble on fourth down that set up Whitney Point deep inside the Blue Devils' territory, and the Eagles turned that into eight points.
It didn't take long for Moravia to answer. Quarterback Kyle Witten completed a 50-year pass to Gavin Stayton — and drew a roughing the passer penalty — on the Blue Devils' second drive, and that led to a 5-yard touchdown run by Witten and an 8-8 tie.
Whitney Point countered with a drive of its own, capped off by a rushing touchdown from Eagles quarterback Tanner Kallfelz to make it 16-8.
Both defenses settled in after that and neither team scored again until after halftime. With the ball first to start the second half, however, Whitney Point marched down the field on Moravia and went up by two scores on another rush from Kallfelz.
Needing points, the Blue Devils caught a break when, with the ball on Whitney Point's 3-yard line, Moravia fumbled in the end zone and lineman Josh Wheeler pounced on the ball, cutting the deficit to 24-14. That score was set up on a 27-yard pass from Witten to Nick Johnson on a fourth-and-7 from Whitney Point's 36 yard line.
Moravia's defense gave the team a chance to come back, stopping the Eagles twice in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils failed to advance past midfield on both of their fourth-quarter possessions.
"I really thought we wore them down quite a bit by the fourth quarter," Ott said. "They looked really tired and I thought we did really well stopping them. We just couldn't execute on offense. Usually it's the other way around, so it's interesting how that flip-flops on us once in awhile."
In a penalty-filled game, Moravia's defense, which otherwise played well, struggled against Whitney Point's hard count. A handful of times, Kallfelz's cadence got the Blue Devils to jump offsides, and that either moved the chains or kept the Eagles in manageable down and distances.
"It's just discipline," Ott said. "We've been talking all week that everyone's gotta play more to their potential and beyond, and I think they all just wanted to make a play. We want to see that aggressiveness, but they've got to be disciplined with that. Those kind of penalties don't bother me too much because I know they're just trying to get to the ball. We can't do that over and over again, but we've just got to work on our discipline."
Moravia (1-4) returns to the field Friday to play Groton. That game will take place at SUNY Cortland.