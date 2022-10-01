Moravia football has first setback of season, loses to 8-man rival Groton

MORAVIA — The Blue Devils felt they were the better team entering a matchup of unbeatens.

A nightmare fourth quarter ensured that, while that thought might be true, it wouldn't result in a win.

Moravia football was defeated by Groton 32-28 Saturday at the Scarry Athletic Complex in Moravia.

It's the Blue Devils' first loss of the season, dropping their record to 4-1.

Groton, Moravia's top rival within the 8-man division, improves to 4-0.

"It was a good game and we knew it was gonna be a battle," Moravia coach Fred Ott said. "The ball went their way toward the end of the game, there's no doubt. But we're looking forward to seeing them again."

Though Moravia was in the driver's seat much of the game, the lead was never comfortable.

A 3-yard run by Kyler Proper put Moravia in front 28-20 with two seconds left in the third quarter. That was the Blue Devils' final bright moment.

Moravia did not touch the ball again until the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter, and found itself behind by four points. Groton scored early in the fourth quarter, recovered an onside kick, then scored again to take a 32-28 lead.

"Groton has a good scheme and their running backs run hard," Ott said. "We knew what was coming because their offense is pretty predictable. We've just gotta be physical and stop those runs."

Now fighting from behind, Moravia put itself in great position to re-take the lead. Proper returned the kickoff from his own 11-yard line 62 yards to set up the Blue Devils inside Groton territory. A defensive pass interference by the Indians then placed the Blue Devils at the Groton 15 with a minute remaining.

Moravia's threat ended there. A pass into the end zone was intercepted by Groton's Ben DeMatteo, effectively ending the game.

The Blue Devils finished with three turnovers, with each proving costly. The first came in the second quarter on Moravia's own side of the field that directly led to a Groton touchdown, a second right before halftime in the Indians' red area, and the last that sealed the game.

"We were just trying to find our playmakers, see who's open and get the ball to them the best we can," Ott said. "We wanted to run the ball a little bit but they stuffed us."

Proper finished with 128 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns (eight rushes for 28 yards, two receptions for 100 yards. Joe Baylor had three catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Riley Jones caught one pass for 52 yards.

Quarterback Luke Landis completed six passes for 237 yards, two touchdowns and three picks.

Despite suffering its first setback, Moravia remains optimistic about its season outlook. The Blue Devils have three regular season games remaining, including two at home, and then should receive a favorable seed in the Section IV playoffs.

Another matchup with Groton would be welcomed.

"I think we're a better team," Ott said. "They were worn out and limping off the field. They beat us though, I'll give them credit. I think they played like an underdog ... but I know they don't want to see us again."