Moravia football takes advantage of Whitney Point miscues in win

MORAVIA — Moravia and Whitney Point each had their fair share of miscues in Saturday's Week 4 meeting.
One team was able to take advantage. The other was not.
The Blue Devils defeated the Eagles 36-16 in Moravia, thanks to a defensive effort that held the visitors to 220 yards of offense while also forcing a pair of fumbles.
Both of Moravia's fumble recoveries came in the third quarter with the outcome — the Blue Devils were up by eight points at the time — still in question.
"We worked on a lot of things this past week after a couple games where we didn't play good football," Moravia coach Fred Ott said. "The defense really played their part today. I was proud of the way they played."
Moravia’s runners combined for 133 yards on the ground, led by Kyle Proper’s 72 yards on 11 carries.
Receiver Tacoma Lee scored a pair of touchdowns from inside Whitney Point’s 10-yard line, both on misdirection plays. He also caught two passes for 65 yards.
Riley Jones, Luke Landis and Travis Johnson also reached the end zone to round out the Blue Devils’ offensive showing.
While the final score indicates a dominant performance by Moravia, it didn't start that way. Twice on apparent three-and-outs in the first quarter, Whitney Point punted the ball away to Moravia, only for the Blue Devils' returners to misplay the kick and return possession to the Eagles.
Moravia's defense didn't allow a first down following either recovery.
"It happens. They're just trying to make a play," Ott said. "One thing I can say is I don't think their heads went down. As we go forward that's a positive thing, but we've definitely gotta clean that up."
There was also a sack, by Whitney Point's Bowen Tillotson, that led to the first points of the game. With Moravia pinned deep in its own territory midway through the first quarter, Tillotson wrapped up Landis in the end zone for two points and an early Eagles lead.
Whitney Point held that lead until early in the second quarter when Lee scored his first of the game. He added another with 37 seconds left in the half which put the Blue Devils in front 16-8.
Whitney Point often leaned on the athleticism of quarterback Bryson Smith, but that strategy bit the Eagles twice in the third quarter. A potential game-tying drive ended when Smith put the ball on the ground on a keeper in Moravia territory.
Moravia didn't score on the ensuing drive — Proper was stuffed on a fourth down at the Eagles' 1 — but field position belonged to the Blue Devils. Backed up against its own end zone, Whitney Point tried another QB sneak with Smith, only for the ball to again hit the ground. Moravia's Lee picked up the loose ball, and only a couple plays later Landis scored to put the Blue Devils ahead 24-8.
A 25-yard run by Jones and a 50-yard touchdown pass to Johnson in the fourth quarter capped off the decisive win.
Moravia (2-2) has plenty to clean up, despite the lopsided score. Aside from the muffed punts, the Blue Devils' defense was whistled four times for encroachment penalties. Ott thinks more discipline will be needed next week to beat Trumansburg.
"We still have some work to do," Ott said. "We've gotta get better each week. You can't be happy with the way we're playing. That's what we're preaching to our players. Next week we've gotta be better than we were this week. We've got a talented team and we're young. If we keep practicing hard and playing physical, good things will happen."
