Moravia football takes advantage of Whitney Point miscues in win

Moravia's defense didn't allow a first down following either recovery.

"It happens. They're just trying to make a play," Ott said. "One thing I can say is I don't think their heads went down. As we go forward that's a positive thing, but we've definitely gotta clean that up."

There was also a sack, by Whitney Point's Bowen Tillotson, that led to the first points of the game. With Moravia pinned deep in its own territory midway through the first quarter, Tillotson wrapped up Landis in the end zone for two points and an early Eagles lead.

Whitney Point held that lead until early in the second quarter when Lee scored his first of the game. He added another with 37 seconds left in the half which put the Blue Devils in front 16-8.

Whitney Point often leaned on the athleticism of quarterback Bryson Smith, but that strategy bit the Eagles twice in the third quarter. A potential game-tying drive ended when Smith put the ball on the ground on a keeper in Moravia territory.