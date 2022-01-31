Moravia girls basketball continues steady play in win over Port Byron

MORAVIA — Moravia girls basketball looked completely in control in a rare meeting with Port Byron on Monday night.

While the unique non-league matchup against an intra-county program won't help the Blue Devils at all in league standings, it was an example of why Moravia can be such a dangerous team when postseason play begins in February.

Consistent through three quarters, the Blue Devils cruised to a 54-32 victory over Port Byron at home.

Moravia scored 18, 15 and 18 in the first three quarters to take control of the game. In the third, the Blue Devils' defense held Port Byron to only three points. That allowed the team to rest its starters in the fourth as Moravia protected its lead.

"The late season growth is really exciting. We're getting better every game right now and playing with great confidence and great trust in each other," Moravia coach John Crossgrove said. "We've had different people score and rebound all year. It's like we take a turn with each chore, and now everyone's doing everything.

"We still have our blips and we're far from perfect, but I'm really happy with where we are."

Kate Baylor had a game-high 19 points for Moravia, including a pair of 3s. Chloe Hanson was next with 10 and Olivia Genson had nine, including two points on an impressive move to beat the first quarter buzzer.

All eight available players recorded at least one basket for Port Byron, and Sadie White led the way with eight points. Nicole Namisniak, Ella Jorgensen and Maria Burns each had five.

Baylor, a senior who stands alone as Moravia's most experienced player, put all her skills on display against the Panthers. Listed as a 5-11 forward, she does far more than the typical player who possesses such height.

Late in the second quarter, Baylor set up behind the arc and drained a 3-pointer from straight on. A couple possessions later, the ball found its way to Baylor in the same spot and this time she drove to the basket. Inducing a Euro step and scoop shot, Baylor flashed for two more points.

Crossgrove noted her improvement in all aspects of the game, especially her playmaking ability. He noted that she had three assists on Moravia's first few possessions against Port Byron. Contrast that to her freshman year when, Crossgrove said, she might've had three assists all year.

"It's very exciting and honestly it's surprising. She was so good at certain things as a younger player, and that started to branch out," Crossgrove said. "She has so many options and that's the only time I think she struggles, because when you can do a lot of things the game can be complex. She is taking personal pride in expanding her game and eliminating all the mistakes. Tonight was probably one of her best all-around performances."

Monday's win won't help Moravia's cause in the IAC North Small division. The Blue Devils are two games back of Union Springs for the division lead, with the difference a pair of losses to the Wolves earlier this season. They'll need major help to close the difference in league play.

"It's disappointing to be out of the running. Mathematically we're not but realistically we are," Crossgrove said. "My goal is to be the best we can be by the time we play our last game. Just keep getting better, and that's what's made me stoked to coach these girls is because of the improvement this time of year. They're so enthused and are soaking up the information, and holding themselves accountable to get better.

"Getting better every day seems like an impossible goal because you're always gonna have rough days, but lately that's how it feels. Every day, we're seeing a little something more."

Moravia returns to action Wednesday when the Blue Devils travel to face another rival, Southern Cayuga.

