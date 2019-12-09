POPLAR RIDGE — A lot has changed for both the Moravia and Southern Cayuga girls basketball teams since last season.
What hasn't changed is the teams' propensity to play tight games against each other.
This time around, it was the Blue Devils that came through in the end. After trailing by two to start the fourth quarter, Moravia came back to defeat Southern Cayuga 48-45 Monday at Southern Cayuga High School.
Free-throw shooting was the major difference in the final eight minutes. The Blue Devils finished 8-for-11 from the stripe down the stretch.
"It was a good fight," Moravia coach John Crossgrove said. "We're still trying to get our stuff right and there were a couple mistakes there, but late in the game I think we composed ourselves better than we did early in the game."
Center Kate Baylor was Moravia's leading scorer with 16 points, while Maddy Kelly scored 14 and Brianna Steger finished with 11. Eight of Steger's 11 came in the fourth quarter.
It was a different sort of performance for the Blue Devils, who have leaned on stellar guard play, perimeter shooting and quick transitions in recent years. Against the Chiefs, Moravia tried to slow down the pace and play under the rim. Perimeter shooting was at a minimum with only three made 3s.
"It was definitely a little faster from the perimeter (last year)," Crossgrove said. "The guards that ended the game today did a really good job of being aggressive. Brianna hit a couple of really big shots.
"We're trying to learn to be more deliberate this year with the ball. Not that we're just gonna walk it up, but we're gonna take just a little more time to make that decision."
Southern Cayuga is also going through a transition and change of pace. The Chiefs had leaned on point guard Catie Kopp in recent years and her sister Emily before that. Now coach Ed Heslop has a younger group that hopes to spread out the scoring. Southern Cayuga has more size than normal, but those players with size still need to develop.
"Every year you've got to adjust as new players come in," Heslop said. "We're working more on being evenly keeled as far as the offense goes. If you're the open girl, you can take the open shot.
"This is the biggest team I've ever had, which is a learning experience. The height is young, so they're learning to play at the varsity level and the physical nature of it."
Leading Southern Cayuga was a pair of 11-point scorers, Lilly Colton and Avrey Colton. Bridget Davis added nine.
One of the main things for Southern Cayuga will be to get healthy. The Chiefs only have seven players available right now as two starters are missing with injuries.
Once those players return, Southern Cayuga should be in the mix for every game.
"Once we have everybody in uniform, we should have six, seven, eight girls in the box score," Heslop said. "We don't have a huge scorer, but everyone can score. I think it'll be a pure team concept, and when it works well it's fun to watch."
Moravia's next game is Dec. 17 against Marathon at home, while Southern Cayuga returns to the court that same day at Groton.