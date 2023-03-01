DRYDEN — While this group of players are strangers to the semifinal stage, Moravia girls basketball didn't play like it.

Now the Blue Devils will play in their first final in several years.

Third-seeded Moravia took care of No. 7 Delhi 39-30 on Wednesday in the Section IV, Class C semifinals Wednesday at Tompkins Cortland Community College.

The win clinches a berth in the section championship game, Moravia's first appearance since 2016. Since that season, the Blue Devils had reached the semifinal twice (2017, 2018) and lost both contests.

The achievement from this year's team, to return to the final, is not lost upon coach John Crossgrove.

"I love that we're continuing to play and that I get to continue to coach these girls," Crossgrove said. "They're very disciplined and hard-working, and very professional which is a term you don't often use when describing high school teams. They take care of business and deserve to keep going."

Senior Chloe Hanson led all scorers with 11 points in the defensive battle. Jordan Smith was next with 10, all of which came in the second half, while Allison Kehoe added eight.

Moravia controlled play for much of the first half while forcing Delhi into several turnovers, but trailed 17-15 at the midway point.

The second-half deficit didn't last long. Smith opened the third quarter with a bucket only 15 seconds in to tie the score 17-17, and Kehoe knocked down a 3 the next possession to put Moravia ahead.

The Blue Devils never trailed from that point on. Delhi didn't manage a third-quarter basket until the 4:28 mark, on Natalie Vredenburgh's layup. The basket mattered little, however — Hanson and Kehoe each knocked down 3s late in the quarter to send Moravia into the fourth with an eight-point lead.

The advantage grew to as many as 12 in the fourth, following a floater from Smith early on.

In the end, Moravia's stingy defense held Delhi to its lowest scoring game of sectionals thus far.

"The intensity and effort level was probably as high as it's ever been," Crossgrove said. "They got us out of a position a few times but we stayed smart, took care of rebounds and getting stops and getting possession back."

Moravia is not a team deep in varsity experience. While the team has four seniors, only one — the forward Hanson — is in the starting lineup.

Though the Blue Devils lean heavily on juniors and sophomores, this sectional run thus far has shown the stage is not too big.

"They're intense and committed," Crossgrove said. "Heidi Andersen has been hurt this year but does whatever she can to help us. Kayleigh Utter is one of our top players off the bench and shows a lot of character, giving us solid minutes when she gets a chance. And obviously Chloe is leading the way. She just loves basketball and wants to play as much as she can.

"There's great veteran leadership out of our senior group, and the younger kids show a lot of leadership too."

Moravia (18-4) will play either Union Springs or Unatego in the finals on Saturday.

Should the Blue Devils meet the Wolves for the third time, Crossgrove said the looming matchup is one his team looks forward to. Though Union Springs entered sectionals ranked No.1 in the state with an undefeated record, Moravia gave the Wolves everything they could handle in the two previous meetings.

That includes a three point game, 45-42, back in January.

"I know the girls really want to play Union Springs for a third time," Crossgrove said. "They started talking about it before we even played them a second time, that hopefully we'd play multiple times.

"We'll take whatever we can get. It'll be a hard fought game no matter who it is."

Gallery: Moravia girls basketball beats Delhi to return to section final