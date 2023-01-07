Moravia's Boynton pulls off stunner; Lamson, Nolan also win at Port Byron Mid-Winter tournament

PORT BYRON — In a flash, Hunter Boynton's final bout flipped from certain defeat to stunning victory.

As the seconds ticked down in the final period of the 118-pound championship match, Boynton trailed Auburn's Mike Boyhan by four points.

Then Boynton, pinned to his stomach on the mat with about 15 seconds left in the match, saw a window and seized the moment. He pulled off a reversal for two points, then executed a takedown for three more points to turn what was an 8-4 deficit to a 9-8 victory.

A shocking result to cap off the annual Port Byron Mid-Winter Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.

"I really thought that was going to be the end of it," Boynton, a sophomore, said after his championship match. "But I was able to pull off the reversal and put him on his back to get the points to win it. I was surprised to see my arm go up because I thought he had it. (Boyhan) is good, and I hope I see him again sometime."

Celebration was slightly delayed, as officials sorted out the final points following the third-period buzzer. But Boynton and Boyhan shared an embrace at the center of the mat, before one of the referees raised Boynton's hand to officially signal his win.

"Mike and I were wondering what was going on," Boynton said. "We were sitting there watching the score go back and forth, just kinda confused."

Said Blue Devils coach Fred Ott, "The most important thing we saw was Hunter's hand go up. Gotta give Auburn and Mike credit, he's a good wrestler. It's hard to pin Hunter because he just keeps moving. By the end of that match, he moved just enough to cause a mistake and pounced in it. Hunter is my hardest-worker in that wrestling room, so this is great and well-earned. We're gonna see many more of these in the future, I think."

Boynton was one of three Cayuga County-area wrestlers to pull off championships on Saturday.

Jack Lamson (138 pounds) and Dylan Nolan (126 pounds), who both compete for the Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron/Cato-Meridian combined program, delivered decisive wins in their respective finals matches. Lamson shut out APW's Ethan Purdy in a 9-0 decision, while Nolan cruised to an 8-6 decision over West Genesee's Logan Willis.

Others to reach the podium include Jordan-Elbridge's Henry Smith (3rd in 145), Lucas Witter (fourth in 110), Angelo Turo (fourth in 189) and Logan Merriam (fifth in 118), Auburn's Brady Maneri (third in 102) and Moravia's Seth Parker (third in 215).

For both Lamson and Nolan, it's a repeat of last year's performance at the Port Byron tournament, albeit at different weight classes. Lamson bumped up from 132, while Nolan jumped from 110.

"I came in really confident," Lamson said. "This is our tournament and we do things our way around here, so it was good to win it again."

For most of the day, action swirls as wrestlers are assigned to one of the three available mats to work their way through the championship bracket. Simultaneously, those who lose one of their first few matches are afforded the opportunity at "wrestlebacks" in the consolation bracket.

Traditionally, each finalist is announced to the crowd in attendance before the championship match. Then each weight class sorts out through a first-place, third-place and fifth-place match.

Nolan's experience last year as a 110-pound was unique. There weren't enough wrestlers to fill an entire bracket, so that weight class was decided through a round robin.

This year, able to compete in a traditional tournament format, Nolan was able to savor the experience.

"It was a lot more fun," Nolan said. "Tournaments with normal 16-man brackets, it's just a lot more exciting that way. I knew it'd be a lot tougher this year because there's more teams."