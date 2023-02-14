Todd Mulvaney has added another honor to his prestigious career.

Moravia’s athletic director has been selected for the New York State Athletics Administrators Association’s Judith Ann Knight Positive Change Award, it was announced on Monday.

The recognition, which includes nominations from peers and is voted on by the NYSAAA board, is awarded to an athletic director who “demonstrates a passion to enhance positive change, has strong leadership skills and the ability to mentor,” according to a press release from the Moravia school district.

Mulvaney was appointed the school district’s athletic director in 2019 and has been a member of Moravia’s faculty for the last six years.

Mulvaney, a 1998 graduate of Moravia, has also been the school district’s varsity basketball coach since 2007 (aside from a one-year hiatus after taking the AD job). During his tenure as head coach, Mulvaney has led the Blue Devils to five Section IV titles an four appearances in the New York state final four.

In 2017, he guided Moravia to the NYSPHSAA Class C championship.

Moravia’s press released added that Mulvaney, “works tirelessly in the community supporting athletics at every level” while also volunteering as coach for youth basketball, football and baseball.

Prior to his professional career, Mulvaney completed his undergraduate education at SUNY Brockport before receiving his master’s degree and Certificate of Advanced Study at SUNY Cortland.