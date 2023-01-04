 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Moravia's Proper, Baylor, Cato-Meridian's Turo among all-state football selections

  • Updated
Moravia - Groton football-1.jpg

Moravia's Kyler Proper stiff-arms Groton's Kolin Manning Oct. 1 in Moravia. 

 Justin Ritzel, The Citizen

The New York State Sportswriters Association announced its all-state selections for football programs in small school classifications on Wednesday. 

Included are teams that play at Class B, Class C, Class D and 8-man. 

Moravia's Kyler Proper and Joe Baylor were among first-team selections at the 8-man level. Proper, a junior running back, and Baylor, a sophomore offensive end, helped push the Blue Devils to Section IV's 8-man championship game this fall. 

Quarterback Luke Landis and running back Riley Jones were among the honorable mentions. 

Cato-Meridian's Bo Turo was named to Class D's second-team offense as a running back. Turo, a senior who was also a standout linebacker for the Blue Devils, rushed for over 1,000 yards this season while reaching double digits in touchdowns scored.

In Class C, Skaneateles had two selections. Senior defensive back Patrick Herr was picked for the third-team defense, while senior running back Grayson Brunelle was included as an honorable mention. 

The large school selections for Class AA and Class A, which could include players from Auburn, will be announced next week. 

