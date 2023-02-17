Moravia junior Abram Wasileski has been named the IAC North Small Division’s Most Valuable Player, it was announced on Friday.

Wasileski and teammate Joe Baylor, along with Union Springs’ Collin Park and Southern Cayuga’s Brandon Vanacore, were all named to the division’s first team.

The Blue Devils’ Kyler Proper, the Wolves’ Damon Brown and the Chiefs’ Isaac Brozon were all selected as second-team all-stars.

Wasileski helped lead Moravia to an 18-1 regular season record and the North Small division title. He’s averaging 16 points and four steals per game.

Baylor, a sophomore, is also averaging 16 points, with seven rebounds, per game. Proper, the Blue Devils’ junior point guard, is scoring 11 points with five assists and four steals per game.

The Blue Devils, currently ranked No. 6 in Class C in New York state, peaked as high as No. 5 back in early January.

Wasileski helped Moravia capture its second straight IAC Small School Championship on Thursday, recording 12 points as the Blue Devils dispatched Newfield (currently ranked No. 3 in the state).

SECTIONALS

Section IV posted its brackets for the upcoming boys and girls basketball tournaments on Thursday.

Union Springs girls basketball, which enters sectionals with an unblemished 20-0 record following its IAC championship, is the No. 1 seed in the Class C tournament. Following their first-round bye, the Wolves will open sectionals next Saturday, Feb. 25 against either Sidney (14-6) or Watkins Glen (10-9) in the quarterfinals.

Moravia (16-4) also nabbed one of Class C’s top seeds. At No. 3, the Blue Devils will host the winner of Elmira Notre Dame (9-9) and Walton (11-8), also next Saturday.

Southern Cayuga girls basketball (15-5) is the the third seed in the Class D tournament. The Chiefs are home against Morris (10-9) on Wednesday in the tournament’s first round.

In the boys Class C tournament, Moravia (18-1 in the regular season) is the No. 2 seed and will host either Greene (13-6) or Walton (12-7) in the quarterfinals next Friday following a first-round bye.

Union Springs (9-11) is the No. 12 seed and will travel to Elmira Notre Dame on Tuesday for a first-round matchup.

For Class D, Southern Cayuga (12-8) is slotted No. 4 and will host Gilboa-Conesville (8-9) in the first round on Tuesday.