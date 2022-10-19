Moving on! Lutkins scores winner as Union Springs/Port Byron knocks off Moravia

MORAVIA — Moravia boys soccer was enjoying the program's first ever trip to the Section IV playoffs.

Then Union Springs/Port Byron spoiled the party.

The ninth-seeded Wolves defeated the eighth-seeded Blue Devils 1-0 on Wednesday in the section's Class C first round.

The deciding goal came from Tyler Lutkins with about a minute to go in the first 15-minute overtime.

"We're ecstatic. These guys have gone through so much this season, and to see them persevere and come away with a victory is fabulous," US/PB coach Jim Hodges said. "It's what you coach for, these kinda moments to see these kids celebrate. We'll enjoy it until we start to prepare for the next one."

The final goal was a example of redemption for Lutkins.

The Wolves were awarded a penalty kick 20 minutes into the contest when it was determined that Moravia had an illegal slide tackle in the box. Lutkins took the attempt, but was denied by Moravia goalkeeper Abram Wasileski.

Lutkins had several other chances in the first half that were either turned aside by Wasileski or mis-hit.

On the winner, Asa Brown possessed in the goal box on Wasileski's right side. Brown made a no-look heel pass toward the middle right to an open Lutkins, who fired a shot into the net on the short side.

"He's worked so hard for us all season long," Hodges said of Lutkins. "We asked him to be our primary threat on the attack. There were times tonight when he was our lone striker up top and he was going one against four. His uniform is a little dirty after all that, but he's taken on a tremendous responsibility of scoring."

That proved the only time US/PB could solve the athletic Wasileski, who was credited with eight saves.

"You can't go high on the kid because he has incredible athleticism. He gets everything up high," Hodges said. "We were very fortunate to get the one that we did, because he's a tremendous athlete."

Part of the Wolves' game plan was containing dynamic sophomore Jacob Anderson. While Moravia's top scorer did have some dangerous tries on corner kicks in the second half, US/PB managed to keep him off the scoreboard.

Hodges credited defender Dustin Walawender for his execution.

"We asked Dustin to mark him," Hodges said. "I know there were times he wanted to push forward, but he stuck to the game plan and did an outstanding job. Anderson is a great talent. I told him after the game that he's one of the best players we've faced all season long."

The Blue Devils were also dealt a bad hand in overtime when Anderson exited the game only seconds into the extra session with an apparent shoulder injury. Minutes later, Parker Loomis slid to knock a loose ball out of bounds and injured his leg, forcing his departure.

Moravia entered the game with only one sub. Missing a pair of starters, the Blue Devils were forced to play a chunk of overtime with only 10 players (including their goalkeeper) out of typical 11.

"How ironic, because we're usually the group with nine or 10 kids to finish the game," Hodges said. "As soon as we realized (Anderson) wasn't coming back into the game, we pushed Walawender up top and he really helped us add more pressure. It seemed to work out just fine for us."

On the surface, Union Springs/Port Byron's regular season record of 4-10 doesn't appear to warrant a spot in sectionals. But the Wolves finished 2-2 against fellow Class C teams to meet the necessary requirement.

Now the Wolves head to top-seeded Spencer-Van Etten/Candor in hopes of pulling off another upset. Being the underdog, Hodges said, is a comfortable position.

"To me it's always fun having to do that. As a coach you work a little harder to get the right game plan and get your kids in the right mindset," Hodges said. "You don't have anything to lose and everything to gain. I've always enjoyed being the underdog. I don't know if the players do, but I do as a coach."