AUBURN — Auburn softball believes, at its best, the team is capable of defeating any other.

Anything less, though, and the Maroons risk defeat.

And against teams like Liverpool, considered among the best in the section, lesser performances spell disappointment.

That was the case on Tuesday, as Auburn fell to Liverpool 11-6 at Herman Avenue Elementary.

This was the Maroons' second loss to Liverpool this season, after falling 6-1 back in April. In that contest, an otherwise evenly played game was decided by one five-run inning from the Warriors. This time around, Liverpool sprinkled in offense nearly every inning and Auburn couldn't limit the damage.

"We know every game we play, it needs to be to the best of our ability," Maroons coach Kelley Horbal said. "There's too many teams out that can play well, and if we don't do the same we can come out on the bottom end. We know we're capable of beating (Liverpool), if we bring the best game we can. If we don't we can lose, and that's exactly what happened today."

The Maroons can also play the "What if?" game. Down 4-0 in the third inning, senior first baseman Elise Clifford ended a long at-bat with a deep fly ball that bounced off the fence — only feet from a home run.

Two runners were on base during the at-bat. While one scored, the other had to hold up in anticipation of a potential out.

A little extra distance was the difference between a 4-1 and 4-3 deficit. Auburn ultimately stranded the remaining two runners.

"When the game is a little closer, it can affect players in terms of anxiousness. That can be a game-changer for focus and mentality," Horbal said. "That was an excellent hit. It was a tough situation for the runners. We couldn't even tell at first if it went over."

Otherwise, it was an honest offensive effort from the Maroons. Abby Carr had a bloop single in the fourth that scored a pair of runs, while Kaitlyn Catalone had a deep line drive in the seventh that scored another run.

Ultimately, Horbal was satisfied with the Maroons' at-bats against Liverpool's hard-throwing pitcher Cassandra Wiggins.

"We do a very good job adjusting with speed of pitches. I don't think that's our issue. We don't strike out a lot, because the girls have quick hands," Horbal said. "We scored six runs and had other baserunners, so we were seeing the ball and hitting the ball and making good contact. The last time we played them we only scored one run, so there were definitely gains in that area."

The loss snaps Auburn's three-game winning streak, and drops the Maroons' record to 7-6 overall with a handful of games remaining. Auburn next plays C-NS on Thursday, which provides another opportunity for the Maroons to put their best foot forward.

"We want to put our multi-error games behind us and focus on getting better," Horbal said. "We want to be physically and mentally prepared, and come to every practice and every game with that mentality. We're not gonna be perfect every time, but we have to make sure we keep our energy up and stay focused and keep attacking."