AUBURN — Weedsport girls basketball faced a tough climb to a sixth straight Cayuga County Holiday Tournament championship.
Despite not leading the entire first half, the Warriors pulled it off. Weedsport came back to beat challenger Union Springs 58-52 Friday at Cayuga Community College in the tournament championship.
With the win, the Warriors have now won every holiday tournament dating back to 2014.
It didn't look like a sixth straight title was in the works early. Union Springs took an early 7-1 lead and was ahead 14-10 after the first quarter.
At halftime, the Wolves led by two.
"Their bigs took advantage of us inside and I think they got a lot of easy baskets," Weedsport coach Chris Vargason said. "We switched defenses and just kept grinding it out. We made some plays at the rim, went into the bench a little bit and those kids provided a lot of good minutes.
"I'm very proud of the girls tonight."
Weedsport took its first lead early in the second half on a 3-pointer by Emma Stark. A few lead changes ensued, but the Warriors went into the fourth with a nine-point lead and never trailed again.
That didn't stop Union Springs from clawing back into the game. Down by as many as 14 after a three-point play from the Warriors' Suzie Nemec, the Wolves fought back with nine straight points to cut the deficit to 53-48 with two minutes remaining.
That was as close as Union Springs came. While Weedsport wasn't perfect from the free-throw line in the final minute, the Warriors hit enough to hold off the Wolves.
Nemec, a junior, scored 28 points to lead all scorers. In two tournament games she totaled 60 points and was named the tournament's most valuable player.
Mariah Quigley added 12 points and was also named to the all-tournament team.
"I thought Mariah did a great job defensively. She was on the floor diving for every loose ball and hustling at both ends," Vargason said. "Suzie carried us for most of the first half last night, and tonight she hit a step-back 3 right when we needed it. She's a great player."
Renee Park paced Union Springs with a 14-point night, Payton Gilbert scored 11 including seven in the first quarter, and Grace Perkins had nine. Park was also named to the all-tournament team, along with Port Byron's Rileigh Luste and Southern Cayuga's Sophia Bennett.
With two wins in the tournament, Weedsport is now 8-1 in the season, and the Warriors are currently ranked No. 12 in New York state in Class C. With so many games already in the books, Vargason says his team hasn't had too much time to practice, and he's just hoping to see continued improvement in the second half.
"We haven't been in the gym all that much for practice. We've had nine games and practices have been sprinkled in there," Vargason said. "I think we're just starting to get our basketball feet under us and starting to play. I just want to see steady improvement in all areas"
The Warriors are off for the next week and don't play again until Saturday, Jan. 4 at Little Falls. Union Springs has an even longer break. The Wolves return to action Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Odessa-Montour.
Consolation game
Port Byron 48, Southern Cayuga 37: Ava Mills recorded 19 points, six steals and four rebounds as the Panthers were able to earn a split in the tournament. Grace Ford added 14 points. Rileigh Luste had 10 rebounds and came up with five steals, and Jenna Mapley scored six with eight boards.
Sophia Bennett scored 15 for the Chiefs and Avery Colton chipped in with eight.