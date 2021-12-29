New group, similar result: Weedsport boys basketball wins fifth straight holiday tournament

UNION SPRINGS — As a program, Wednesday's holiday tournament championship game was a familiar position for Weedsport.

For individual players though, it was not.

Despite the inexperience, the Warriors were able to continue their streak of tournament wins. Weedsport defeated Southern Cayuga 76-54 at Union Springs High School to claim its fifth straight Cayuga County Holiday Tournament title.

The Warriors were tested twice over the last two days, edging Union Springs on Tuesday by four points in a game that came down to the wire. Then on Wednesday, a push by Southern Cayuga near the end of the third quarter allowed the Chiefs to linger.

While there were scary moments, Weedsport was able to come away with a pair of wins.

"We performed the way we needed to to win, but none of the games were perfect. It's still kinda early in the year and we're trying to figure out what works best for us," Warriors coach Jon Sgarlata said. "Defenses are fishing a little bit and we're giving away a few possessions, but overall I thought it was good for us."

Troy Brown led the Warriors with 21 points and was named the tournament's most valuable player. Landon Kepple added 20 points and Ryan Adams, who was also named to the all-tournament team, contributed nine.

Brandon Vanacore was Southern Cayuga's all-tournament team selection, as he led all scorers with 28 points.

Vanacore and teammate Nate Thurston led the charge late in the third quarter as the Chiefs' chipped away at Weedsport's double-digit lead, which had been in place since the early stages of the game.

Thurston hit a pair of 3s prior to the end of the frame, while Vanacore attacked the Warriors' basket and was rewarded with several free throws. Weedsport's lead, which hovered around 15 points for most of the game, never felt completely comfortable.

In the fourth, Brown showed his MVP mettle. He scored six points in the frame and helped control the glass enough to limit the Chiefs' second-chance opportunities.

"His two games were super impactful. Double-double games both games," Sgarlata said. "He contested in both games and didn't get in foul trouble. He also had the game-winner last night. Just two really solid games."

For Weedsport, the county tournament win was one of the few preseason goals presented by the team. Typically, the season's pursuit includes a holiday tournament win, a league championship and a sectional title.

This year's Warriors roster features no carryover from the 2019 team that checked all those boxes. Sgarlata said that winning the holiday tournament was the team's lone goal, before the eventual realization that the benchmark is typically higher.

"They don't really have enough varsity experience to realize, 'Hey we're the defending sectional and league champs.' Those have been goals for teams in the past, but there was a gap with COVID last year," Sgarlata said. "Everything has been kinda new. They know how to play basketball and did a ton in the offseason, but it's a lot of in-game situations and adjusting."

The tournament's contests should serve as a nice tune-up for the Warriors' second half. Upcoming are a pair of meetings with Class C contender Tully, tough matchups against league foes like Cato-Meridian and Onondaga, and a clash with Class B program Skaneateles.

"There's a saying, the hottest fire makes the strongest steel," Sgarlata said. "I think I said those kinda corny things, but it's true. You need games where we're gonna be in dogfights. It's kinda fun and scary at the same time, but what helps me sleep at night is knowing they're gonna compete as hard as they can."

