All good things must come to an end.

For the Port Byron and Weedsport field hockey programs, that often-used phrase was represented by two longtime head coaches who elected to turn in their whistles and white boards following last fall's season.

Both the Panthers' Mindy Gilbert and the Warriors' Theresa Leonardi retired after the 2022 season, following distinguished careers with their respective programs.

Gilbert, who took over in Port Byron in 2014, led the team to Section III, Class D titles in 2019 and 2022, with her coaching career culminating in the Panthers' first ever trip to the state tournament last fall.

Leonardi's head coaching career dates back to 1996. Under her watch, the Warriors won four straight Section III, Class D titles from 2014 to 2017 and countless other championship game appearances.

For 2023, both Port Byron and Weedsport tabbed new leaders for their programs. The Panthers' Nicole Nevidomsky and the Warriors' Kathy Holden emerge from vastly different coaching backgrounds, but with the same goal in mind: Continued success for their prestigious programs.

'I'm learning on the fly'

When word spread that Gilbert would be leaving Port Byron after a near-decade, Nevidomsky became a popular contact.

"Everyone saw the post and said, 'Nicole, you should go out for this,'" Nevidomsky said. Never mind that the 2005 Port Byron graduate lacked coaching experience.

As a player, Nevidomsky boasts an impressive resume. In her four years on the Panthers' varsity team, she received multiple all-league selections, was an all-state pick and represented the United States Futures Team.

While at the time Nevidomsky envisioned pursuing a coaching career some day, instead "life took over." She had two children and started her own business.

When Port Byron posted its coaching vacancy, Nevidomsky tossed her hat in the ring and was eventually rewarded with her hiring.

"I think Port Byron is very committed to having alumni and keeping those connections," Nevidomsky said. "That, and knowing I have a high level of expectation for these players, mirrored what Mindy Gilbert had already established. Going in we had a lot of the same thought processes.

"Coming in not being a coach, I definitely wondered if I'd be considered. I am absolutely honored that I was considered and 100% committed to elevating this program for years to come."

It helped that there's a strong support system. Nevidomsky said she's been leaning on her former head coach Angie Hitchcock and former teammate Sophie Riskie for advice.

Riskie, now the head coach at William Smith, invited Nevidomsky to attend some practices, and also helped run a clinic for Panthers players in early August. Port Byron also competed in a summer league at Champions For Life in Auburn, which helped Nevidomsky gain some familiarity with her group.

"It definitely gave me a blueprint of things we have to work on and helped immensely with planning things moving forward," Nevidomsky said. There's a lot of organization and a lot of planning outside of just practices and games, but honestly I am a freakishly organized person, so that's probably how I got the job too. I find peace in figuring out how all of this is going to work."

With a new coach coupled with the loss of several crucial players due to graduation, Port Byron's path toward a section title repeat will be no easy feat.

Early on the team's focus has been on conditioning, which Nevidomsky hopes will power Port Byron through the opening games on the schedule.

In hopes of keeping a light atmosphere, she's even presented a deck of cards to her team at practices with each suit representing a different conditioning drill. For example, if Nevidomsky draws a spade sit-ups ensue, while a diamond means sprints.

If she pulls a joker card, the team runs one mile.

"I'm trying to keep the practices fun while making sure they're always on," Nevidomsky said. "I will say, Mindy has developed and set the standard of this program so high, so these kids know what's expected of them. They made my life extremely easy. These girls had the taste of victory and they know what they have to do to get there again."

'The program's tradition goes back to my roots'

Kathy Holden is no stranger to Weedsport field hockey, as a player nor as a coach.

She was once a teammate of Leonardi's, volunteered with the varsity program in the late 1990s and, after a stop as a junior varsity coach in another district, returned to take on Weedsport's JV team around 2009.

The timing of the promotion to varsity was, Holden said, spot on. Leonardi had considered retirement for a handful of years, but two COVID-ravaged seasons in 2020 and 2021 delayed those plans.

Leonardi wanted to return for one more normal season on the sideline last fall before stepping away. That, paired with the recent graduation of Holden's children, opened the door for the bump from JV.

"The timing is perfect for me," Holden said. "I'm really looking forward to sinking my teeth into this, and helping the girls improve their skills and their love of this wonderful game."

Because of her previous position with the program, Holden already has plenty of familiarity with her players. Of Weedsport's 11 returners to varsity, Holden estimates she's already coached half of them.

"That helps a lot. The girls know me as a teacher and as a coach being on the field with them, even if I wasn't the head coach," Holden said. "That comfort level hopefully starts right away."

One early challenge has been the team's transition to a turf field, after decades on grass. The surfaces make for an entirely different approach to the game.

On grass, the game is much slower and random due to uneven terrain, while turf allows for more precision but less time to protect from defenders.

"The skillset is different, and more of a focus on speed with and without the ball, and off-the-ball movement," Holden said. "'TL' did a lot of that on grass also. I think it's easier to see on turf because the passes go where you want and it's not determined by the grass, which slows things down a lot."

Weedsport enters 2023 coming off consecutive losing seasons — the Warriors fell to Port Byron in the section semifinals last fall — but Holden isn't focus so much on the team's win-loss record this season. Her expectation is more nuanced, and inspired by her former coach Anita Jewell.

"There's a tradition of conduct, to put your best foot forward regardless of what's going on around you and to conduct yourself like a lady," Holden said. "Those kind of mindsets go back to coach Jewell and she'd be thrilled with that. We certainly want to maintain and even improve our sportsmanship, because that's always been a mainstay in the Weedsport program. To be good opponents and gracious victors, and accept defeat as an opportunity to improve."