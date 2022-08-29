New sheriffs in town: Storied Skaneateles boys soccer, football teams welcome new coaches

Familiarity comes in different fashions.

Pete O'Connor's with the Skaneateles boys soccer program comes via a decade-and-a-half as an assistant coach on one of New York's best teams.

Jay Steinhorst's was as a rival, on the opposite end of Skaneateles' semi-annual butting of heads with Cazenovia.

In February, the two were announced as head coaches of the Lakers' respective varsity boys soccer and football programs.

The challenge for each is simple: Sustain success with teams which sectional titles and state tournament appearances have become the norm.

ON THE PITCH

Skaneateles was days away from capturing their sixth section title last October when it became public that head coach Aaron Moss and assistant Jon Dower would step away at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Moss' youngest son Tylar was a senior, and the longtime coach had alluded to retiring once all his children had graduated. The family also has strong ties to Florida and planned to move down south.

He and Dower's coaching career lasted four more games as Skaneateles powered its way to the New York state Class B title — its second straight — and an undefeated season.

"He was true to his word," O'Connor said. "I kinda knew it was coming."

Though Moss handled most of the tedious work — paperwork, coaches meetings, communication with parents and media interviews — the Skaneateles staff acted as a triumvirate.

O'Connor credited Moss for "never really treating me like an assistant." Suggestions and ideas were always welcome, and that experience has eased O'Connor's transition to head coach.

"I got to learn under him and it was a natural progression," O'Connor said. "I felt I was up to the task and had been with the program a long time. It's just a matter of continuing and building upon the tradition and morals we've instilled in our kids and our program, but putting my own spin on things in subtle ways I guess."

The chemistry O'Connor enjoyed with Moss and Dower is something he's attempting to replicate with his own staff. He hired Ryan Farrell, a member of the 2010 state championship team who later played at Hobart, as one of the assistants.

"Part of our success over the past decade has been the relationship that Aaron, Jon and I had," O'Connor said. "Between the three of us, we knew our roles and could say whatever we wanted because the goal was to be successful. That was something I looked for, in terms of finding someone I could work together with and bounce ideas off of.

"Ryan is a soccer nut and has a brain for it. It's my role to be accepting and open with ideas, anything from practice plans to formations."

Only two programs in state history have captured three consecutive titles. Section XI's Southold was the Class D champion three straight years from 1983 to 1985, while Section II's Shenendehowa claimed Class A each season from 1990 to 1993.

History is not on the Lakers' side to claim its third Class B title in a row. And with the graduation of Tylar Moss and Owen Cheney, a duo that combined for over 50 goals last year, offense could be harder to come by.

However, Skaneateles returns a hefty 14-member senior class and several juniors capable of major contributions.

If the Lakers can escape a tough Class B, another state championship won't be too outlandish.

"We always say, if you get out of the section you've got a shot at winning the whole thing," O'Connor said. "That's a lofty goal but we've built our program to that point. I'm sure there will be bumps in the road and you've gotta play your best soccer at the right time. You've gotta be a little lucky and you've gotta be healthy."

ON THE GRIDIRON

The Skaneateles and Cazenovia football programs have an odd amount of similarities.

Same blue and gold colors. Same nickname. Same offensive playstyle, featuring a heavy dose of four-wide sets. Same expectations.

Since 2015, the two programs have combined for two New York state titles (Cazenovia won Class B in 2015, Skaneateles won Class C in 2017) and five Section III titles.

They've met three times in sectionals during that span: a 51-0 drubbing by Caz in the 2016 Class B quarterfinals, a 41-10 redemption by Skaneateles in the 2018 Class B final, and a 30-16 victory by Skaneateles in last fall's Class C semifinal.

Jay Steinhorst was Caz's sideline general for the first two of those meetings. This fall, his loyalties shift westward to Skaneateles. He takes over the program from Joe Sindoni, who resigned following the 2021 season.

"It's gone smoother than I anticipated," Steinhorst said. "The kids are smart, they work hard and they had a good culture. They have high expectations, and that part is really similar from Caz. It made it easier for us."

It helps that Caz's offensive playbook resembled Skaneateles'. Many of the same plays exist, but under different terminology. Steinhorst analogized it to one team speaking English while the other spoke Spanish. It comes down to the players having the "ah-ha" moment.

One of the bigger challenges for Steinhorst was assembling a staff. Many of his former colleagues from Caz remain there, and there are no holdovers from Sindoni's group. Steinhorst said of those that currently make up his staff, he didn't know any of them until February.

"It's no small feat to put together an entire staff," Steinhorst said. "There's a lot of moving parts, between coaches getting to know players and coaches getting to know coaches. It's all coming together and basically it's because of the kids."

Steinhorst won't wait long to reacquaint with his former program. Skaneateles will host Cazenovia on Sept. 9 for both teams' season opener. While early in the season, the matchup could go a long way in determining seeding for the postseason.

"I know it's a rivalry for the kids for sure, but it's a weird thing for me," Steinhorst said. "The Caz coaches are some of my best friends, but for those 2 1/2 hours we're trying to take each other down. Those are the rules of engagement.

"It'll be an awesome night in Skaneateles for that opener, no doubt about it."