New York changes girls soccer OT rules, confirms sixth classification

The upcoming school year will feature several notable changes for interscholastic sports in New York state.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) held its central committee meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, and voted on several proposals that will impact various high school sports.
The meetings include representatives from all 11 state sections.
One of the major rule changes alters the procedure for overtime periods in girls soccer.
If tied after regulation, sectional and state playoff games will now determine winners via two 15-minute sudden death periods, followed by penalty kicks if necessary. The lone exception would be the state championship game, which co-winners will be declared if no goal is scored in the two OT periods.
Under the previous rules, a tie score after regulation was followed by two 10-minute overtimes, then two five-minute sudden death periods, then penalty kicks if necessary. Union Springs' girls soccer team won its first-round sectional game in such a manner last fall.
The new overtime procedure mimics the boys soccer format.
The state's girls soccer committee voted unanimously in favor during its meeting in April, and New York's central committee followed suit on Tuesday.
According to the central committee agenda, the new format "would create a better opportunity to establish a winner of the game." The agenda adds that field conditions, especially those present in late fall in New York, are no longer a concern in conjunction with game length because so many teams play on turf.
While it won't be implemented until 2023-24, New York will also officially install six classifications for the following sports: boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, baseball, softball and girls volleyball.
This change was previously approved by the NYSPHSAA's executive committee in February, but the finalization required approval from each sport's committee. The boys soccer, baseball and softball committee votes were all unanimously in favor.
Though concerns were raised over budget implications of a sixth classification, labeled AAA, the NYSPHSAA believes the change will close the gap between competition.
Here were some other notable discussion points from the two-day meeting:
• The NYSPHSAA is waiving the seven-day rule for football for the first two weeks of the upcoming fall season. The seven-day rule prevents teams from practicing and playing games for seven consecutive days.
Football teams are required to hold 10 practices prior to their first game. With the seven-day rule in effect, teams had little cushion from the official start of fall practices on Aug. XX to their first game.
While the state's safety committee did have some concerns, it was noted that the seven-day rule is often waived during the spring season due to New York's frequent weather postponents.
• New York is adopting statewide rules for 8-man football that copy the National Federation of High School, after previously allowing each individual section to develop its own.
Among the notable adoptions, officials will now require five of the eight players to line up on the line of scrimmage, and players wearing No. 50 through No. 79 will be ineligible to receive a forward pass.
"As 8-man football continues to grow the committee feels it is important to have consistent rules across the state," the agenda said.
New York is waiving the NFHS's rule that requires an 80-yard field.
• Though votes have been tabled for another day, the NYSPHSAA did discuss an extension of its pilot program for high school wrestling regarding using 13 weight classes.
The dip to 13 weight classes, down from 15, was approved prior to the 2020-21 school year. However, state championships were not held due to COVID-19, and the wrestling committee wants another year of study before permanently adopting the change.
