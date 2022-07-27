New York changes girls soccer OT rules, confirms sixth classification

"As 8-man football continues to grow the committee feels it is important to have consistent rules across the state," the agenda said.

New York is waiving the NFHS's rule that requires an 80-yard field.

• Though votes have been tabled for another day, the NYSPHSAA did discuss an extension of its pilot program for high school wrestling regarding using 13 weight classes.

The dip to 13 weight classes, down from 15, was approved prior to the 2020-21 school year. However, state championships were not held due to COVID-19, and the wrestling committee wants another year of study before permanently adopting the change.