New York revisiting athletic training licensure bill

New York state is revisiting a bill that affects who is considered a licensed athletic trainer.

Under previous education law, which was established in 1993, a person could be considered a certified athletic trainer without examination provided an application and fee is provided to the education department.

An updated version of the bill would require athletic trainers to currently have a bachelor's degree in the field, a master's degree by Dec. 31, 2031, be at least 21 years of age, and "be of good moral character as determined by the department."

The education department will also offer limited permits to those who meet all qualifications for licensure, but have yet to take their examination. Those permits would last for one year.

The state Legislature began discussions about updating its stance with athletic trainers in 2019. It was not until last year that the state Senate passed a recent version of the bill.

However, the bill was not discussed in state Assembly and therefore required re-introduction when the legislative session began again this month.

If the bill passes in both the state Senate and Assembly, it advances to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk where she can sign into law.

Athletic training took on the national spotlight last week when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR and an AED following a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football."

Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent the next several days in critical condition. He returned to Buffalo on Monday and is in stable condition.

According to the New York State Public Athletic Association, all coaches are required to have CPR, First Aid and AED training. AEDs are also required at all sporting events and within school buildings, along with a trained staff member.

The NYSPHSAA recommends, but does not require, an athletic trainer at all sponsored sporting events.