WRESTLING

New York to change high school wrestling weight classes for second time in three years

AHS Wrestling 5.JPG

Lucas Hogan, top, wrestles Oswego's Logan Matthews in the 170-pound match Jan. 15, 2020 at Auburn High School.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

New York state's offered weight classes for high school wrestling is changing for the second time in three years. 

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association held its quarterly Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday in Saratoga Springs, and approved several rules that will impact high school sports in the state. 

Among the changes, New York will now largely mimic the recommended weight classes of the National Federation of High Schools. The changes will go into effect for the 2023-2024 season.

The total number weight classes offered will remain at 13, though the lowest weight classes drops from 102 pounds to 101 pounds. 

The 101-pound class is NYSPHSAA-specific. The Federations's lowest recommended weight class is 108 pounds. 

Updated Weight Classes for 2023-24

The NYSPHSAA is altering its offered weight classes for high school wrestling for the second time in three years.

Current Weight Classes 2023-24 Weight Classes
102 101
110 108
118 116
126 124
132 131
138 138
145 145
152 152
160 160
172 170
189 190
215 215
285 285

This marks the second significant change in three years by the NYSPHSAA. From 2012 to 2020, New York had 15 weight classes that included a 99-pound classification. Citing increasing forfeits and lack of competitiveness at dual meets, the NYSPHSAA trimmed the number of weight classes to its current standards in 2020, and the new format went into effect for the 2020-21 school year. 

People are also reading…

The NYSPHSAA is also taking steps to eliminate wrestlers' habit of dramatic weight change during the season. New York is eliminating the honor weigh-in and adopting the Federation's 1.5% weight loss plan. 

Under current rules, a wrestler must compete at a certain weight class for 50% of their matches to be eligible for that weight class in the postseason. Now wrestlers would weigh-in at the beginning of the season and be given a plan to lose no more than 1.5% of their body weight per week. 

Coinciding with the adoption of that plan, the NYSPHSAA is dispatching the honor weigh-ins. 

Currently, teams do weigh-ins the morning of a match and again in the evening at mat-side right before the match. Wrestlers are given a 3-pound allowance, which in theory allows wrestlers to "bulk up" during the day. 

This conflicts with the newly-approved 1.5% rule, as the NYSPHSAA hopes to limit weight fluctuation, "which is not in the best interest of the student." Via the proposal, "there are doubts" among the state's sections that administrators are properly monitoring the honor weigh-ins. 

In other news:

Girls flag football is considered an emerging sport in New York state, and the NYSPHSAA is taking further steps to solidify one of its newest offerings. 

Beginning with spring 2024, New York will host state championships for girls flag football.

The NYSPHSAA has also adopted eligibility standards, a necessity for emerging sports. Among the standards:

  • Minimum six practices before competition. 
  • Maximum of 16 regular season games.
  • One night rest between contests.
  • One contest allowed per day.

To have state championships, the NYSPHSAA requires that at least six of the state's 11 sections have at least four teams. 

The NYSPHSAA first announced its girls flag football pilot program in February 2022, with competition beginning the ensuing spring season. 

Sections I (Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties), IV (Southern Tier), V (Rochester region), VI (Buffalo region), VII (Champlain area) and XI (Long Island) were the first sections to take part. 

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Sports Reporter

Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015.

