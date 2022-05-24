No nonsense: Auburn girls lacrosse begins title defense with win over Oswego

AUBURN — The defending champs showed little interest in entertaining the madness of sectionals in their playoff opener.

Auburn girls lacrosse scored nine goals in the first 10 minutes to put away Oswego, en route to an 18-2 win on Tuesday in the Section III Class B quarterfinals at Holland Stadium.

The Maroons were less than three minutes away from pitching a shutout against the Buccaneers. However, the two late goals scored by Oswego don't take away from a clean performance that can sometimes be elusive once the postseason arrives.

"The past two seasons, Class B was so small that you're going straight to semis. You're practicing for a long time and maybe trying to fit a scrimmage or two in," Auburn coach Bill Dean said. "It was nice to have some true quarterfinals and get one more game in here at Holland Stadium, to do it in a playoff atmosphere and come out and perform was what we were hoping for."

Sophomore Berkley Brown was perfect in her first sectional start in the cage, making seven saves including several down the stretch that nearly clinched the shutout.

Oswego Amanda Connelly had a free-position chance with 11:30 to go that was snared by Brown's crosse. She then turned aside a point-blank chance from Kylie Fritton with a kick save with five minutes left.

The Buccaneers didn't solve Auburn's defense until the two-minute mark of regulation, when Isabella Koproski went coast-to-coast and found the back of the net to snub the shutout bid.

"Berkley's performance was great. That should be a big boost of confidence for her and I think it comes at the right time," Dean said. "A lot of her saves were right on the doorstep and she was able to stuff them and get the ball out quick on a clear. Shutout, two goals, whatever ... we'll take it."

Brown also received plenty of support from Auburn's offense. The Maroons' Libby Leader opened the scoring only 34 seconds into the contest, her first point in a two-goal, three-assist performance.

Within five minutes, the Maroons were ahead by five. Within 10 minutes, they were up by nine. At half, it was 12-0.

Eight different players tallied goals. Danielle Swietoniowski led the way with four, while Nat Long (assist) and Caroline Smith (three assists) had three apiece, and Ella Bouley (two assists) and Mary Gasper (one assist) each potted two. Nora Solomon (assist) and Talia Axton rounded out the scoring.

As the No. 3 seed in the tournament, Auburn knew that a win against Oswego ensured a meeting with familiar Fayetteville-Manlius.

The two teams met early in the season, with F-M leaving Holland Stadium with a 13-7 victory. That matchup was 1 1/2 months ago, and Dean believes his team has shown enough improvement to close the gap.

"We need to have the ball more and not squander our possessions when we have them," Dean said. "I think our decision-making is a lot better now than it was the second game of the season. Hopefully we've matured and gone through the growth process, where now we'll capitalize on our opportunities and keep the ball away from their weapons."

This will mark the fifth straight season that the Maroons will face the Hornets in sectionals. The last three came in the section championship, with Auburn winning the latest last spring on its home field.

This season, one team will go home in the semifinals, adding another chapter to one of central New York's budding rivalries.

"It's kinda crazy, what it's built up to over the last handful of years," Dean said. "With us coming along and playing better, we've turned these into rivalry games which is good for sports. It's what you want. You want good, competitive games and you want to do them year-in, year-out.

"Semifinals, finals, whatever it is we've gotta play them. Doesn't matter when it is, we've gotta go out and try to get a win."

The two teams will face off Thursday at CBA.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.