No seniors, no problem: Moravia boys basketball takes down Southern Cayuga

POPLAR RIDGE — Todd Mulvaney likes the potential of this year's Moravia basketball team.

The Blue Devils showed why on Friday night.

Moravia took down Cayuga County and IAC rival Southern Cayuga 80-35 at Southern Cayuga High School, pulling away early thanks to a 24-point first quarter.

The Blue Devils are unbeaten through their first four games, and team depth is a major reason why. On Friday, nine players scored at least a point and five exceeded double figures.

"It's something we talk about on a daily basis, that we're only as strong as the last guy in our unit," Mulvaney said. "Each player has a role and can contribute. Going into this season, these guys put in a lot of effort and tonight you saw how they trust each other and are unselfish. They're willing to make the extra pass to a teammate.

"It's a fun group to watch in practice every day, because they really compete. It's not one star player, but a group that plays well together."

Aiden Kelly led all Blue Devils scorers with 18 points, while Abram Wasileski was next with 17. Joe Baylor and Kyler Proper both had 11, and Logan Bell chipped in with 10.

Brandon Vanacore was Southern Cayuga's top point-getter, posting 19.

After Moravia stormed out to a 24-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, Southern Cayuga locked down on defense in the second, holding the Blue Devils to a 12-10 advantage in those eight minutes.

The Chiefs couldn't keep pace in the second half, however. Moravia dropped in 28 points in the third quarter and 16 more in the fourth to close it out.

Most impressive for Moravia, perhaps, is its effectiveness despite a youthful roster. Mulvaney is working with a team absent a single senior.

The veteran coach like Mulvaney has worked with all mixes of age groups during his tenure as varsity coach — this isn't even the first time he's had a senior-less team, as that also occurred in 2009-10.

Based on pure age, though, this is his youngest group. And it's a group full of energy and eagerness to learn.

"Five sophomores, a freshman and five juniors. They're hungry just to learn and are absorbing everything we're talking about," Mulvaney said. "They are willing to listen and just want to get better every single day. Their energy helps me teach the game, and they just work so well together."

Through four games, Moravia has now outscored its opponents 310-177. That includes a 98-point effort last Friday, Dec. 10 against Marathon.

There's still room to grow though, despite the early season fireworks

"We have a lot of work to do to get to the level we need to, but they're a great group of kids to be around," Mulvaney said. "They love playing the game, they like being around each other. It's a fun atmosphere."

Moravia returns home to face Tioga on Monday. Southern Cayuga plays at home against Spencer Van-Etten on Tuesday.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

