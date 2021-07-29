NYSPHSAA discusses NIL impact at committee meeting; sixth classification being discussed

Collegiate sports are changing, and interscholastic sports might be along for the ride.

The New York State Public Athletic Association held its July Central Committee meeting on Wednesday to discuss several issues pertaining to high school athletics in the state.

Chief among the discussion points was the NYSPHSAA's Amateur Rule and whether student-athletes can profit off their name, image and likeness.

Earlier this month, the NCAA had a monumental rule change that allowed participating athletes in any sport to earn income based off their celebrity, known as the NIL rule.

While there was no finality on the subject -- action will be taken at the NYSPHSAA's Executive Committee meeting on Oct. 20 -- the organization's executive director Robert Zayas said it's important to be "proactive" on the issue.

"It has become more difficult to differentiate between a student capitalizing on their athletic fame and being a social media influencer," Zayas said.

As it currently stands, high school athletes are not allowed to monetize their name.