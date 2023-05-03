The New York State Public High School Athletic Association is trying to clamp down on poor behavior from spectators at its high school events.

At its quarterly executive committee meeting in Saratoga on Wednesday, the NYSPHSAA approved an addition to the Spectator Sportsmanship Regulation, that will offer increased guidelines for spectators at high school events.

To limit "negative, inappropriate, derogatory comments or actions," school supervisors or administrators will address unruly spectators with a two-warning system.

With the first warning, supervisors will ask the individual or group to refrain from negative comments or actions. A second warning will include a personal discussion with the infractor. If the spectator or group continues, removal from the contest will follow. Refusal will induce a stoppage in play.

Spectators that are removed from the event will be required to complete the National Federation of High School's Parent Credential course, or serve a one-game suspension, before they are allowed to attend another interscholastic event.

"The NYSPHSAA Sportsmanship Committee believes the time has come to hold our spectators to the same expectations that our coaches and student athletes are held to during an interscholastic contest," wrote the NYSPHSAA in its meeting packet. "If our spectators cannot meet these expectations, then just like our coaches and student athletes they will face similar consequences to their behaviors and comments.

"NYSPHSAA schools have a requirement to address these types of behaviors as members of our association."

The NYSPHSAA noted, as a budgetary impact, that schools may have to increase their supervision staffs to follow through on the new expectation."

In other news:

— Distance-measuring devices (DMDs) such as cell phones will now be allowed at state championship events for boys and girls golf. Previously, DMDs were allowed at regular season and sectional play, but not in state competition.

By approving the rule, the NYSPHSAA now aligns with the United States Golf Association's standard of allowing DMDs.

In the USGA, DMDs can include a rangefinder, GPS watch, handheld GPS, mobile phone or tablet. Golfers are allowed to use DMDs to determine distance, weather updates, their scorecard and pre-published information.

Golfers cannot use DMDs for club recommendation. Breaching the rule would result in a two-stroke penalty or disqualification.