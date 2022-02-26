Off to a good start: Moravia boys basketball defeats Candor in sectional play

MORAVIA — Todd Mulvaney has been in the Moravia gymnasium for plenty of exciting sectional games.

Now his players, many of whom had no playoff experience entering this season, have enjoyed their first taste.

The Blue Devils knocked off Candor 53-42 Saturday at Moravia High School in the Section IV Class C quarterfinals.

Moravia, the No. 2 seed, will next play Lansing in the section semifinals Wednesday at SUNY Cortland.

Mulvaney said after the win that the meeting with Candor was expected to be a physical battle, and it lived up to that billing. With each made shot or foul call, the Blue Devils' faithful let out a vocal roar.

"I was so excited for our kids because they've all been around this program for years and have been waiting for their turn to play in front of that crowd with that much on the line," Moravia coach Todd Mulvaney said. "It's win or go home at this point. I was excited they got to experience that, and it was a tough game that worked out well."

Candor gave Moravia everything it could handle in the first half. The Blue Devils' lead was only two after the first quarter and was four at the half.

In the second half though, three inexperienced players delivered crucial moments to ensure Moravia's season would continue.

First, it was sophomore Aiden Kelly, who came up with a steal and mid-court that preceded a layup and foul call. He knocked down the ensuing free throw.

Only a possession later point guard Kyler Proper, a junior, was left open at the top of the zone and he knocked down a 3-pointer.

Lastly, a few minutes later, it was Abram Wasileski. Like Kelly before him, Wasileski drove to the basket, accepted some contact on a foul and made the basket for another three-point play.

Those scores provided enough cushion for Moravia in a double-digit win — though for most of the game, it didn't feel so comfortable.

"I think we responded to the adversity really well tonight," Mulvaney said. "Candor is a really tough team that defends well and rebounds the ball well. We had to overcome all of that and try to make plays. I was proud that while some guys didn't have their best offensive game, they made plays when it counted."

Kelly, Wasileski and Logan Bell all scored 11 points. Freshman Joe Baylor had nine and Proper chipped in eight.

With two more wins, Moravia would capture its first section title since the state championship-winning team in 2017. The Blue Devils also captured the Section IV title in 2016.

Those teams, while each had several important contributors, typically had one or two scorers that the Blue Devils could lean on late in games. In 2016 it was Jared Lyon, while the following year had (current assistant coach) Gabe Short.

That hasn't been the formula for Moravia this season, as Mulvaney has had several players show they were capable of providing offense late in games.

When asked if the Blue Devils will need a single player to step up above the rest, the longtime Moravia coach said he doesn't believe so.

"With the depth on this team, it could be whoever is playing well for us that night. It's a game-to-game decision on who is shooting well, who has the best matchup or who is going to the basket," Mulvaney said. "I really feel honestly that it can go to five different guys that we feel comfortable with."

This postseason is shaping up similarly to Moravia's 2019 season, which the Blue Devils faced Candor at home in the quarterfinals but fell to Lansing at SUNY Cortland in the semis.

The same situation awaits Moravia this season, as does Bobcats coach Joe Volpicelli. Volpicelli was on the Blue Devils' coaching staff in 2017.

Mulvaney said he already had a text message from his former benchmate when he retreated to the locker room after Saturday's win.

Now the challenge is how to make amends from the sectional loss two years ago.

"We're excited to still be playing and getting to Cortland State was one of our goals," Mulvaney said. "Being in that game, it's gonna be a great matchup."

