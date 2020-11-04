On anniversary of section title win, Skaneateles boys soccer falls to Westhill

SKANEATELES — Exactly one year ago, on Nov. 4, Skaneateles boys soccer took on Westhill for the Section III Class B championship.

Much has changed in the 365 days since.

The Lakers, who won that game on a last-minute goal en route to the state title, are without several key players from last year's title run. And instead of a section title, the prize is the Champion's Cup, awarded to the winner of the teams' two head-to-head matchups this season.

While Skaneateles prevailed in 2019, 2020 is a new year. After handing the Lakers a 3-0 loss on Oct. 10, Westhill again shut out Skaneateles 1-0 to sweep the season series Wednesday at Skaneateles High School.

The Lakers drop to 9-3 on the season, with two of those losses at the hands of the Warriors.

The lone score of the game came off the foot off Westhill's Boaz BenYehuda, who lifted a perfect shot past leaping Skaneateles goalkeeper Andrew Neumann into the corner of the net with 17 minutes left.