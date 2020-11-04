On anniversary of section title win, Skaneateles boys soccer falls to Westhill

SKANEATELES — Exactly one year ago, on Nov. 4, Skaneateles boys soccer took on Westhill for the Section III Class B championship.
Much has changed in the 365 days since.
The Lakers, who won that game on a last-minute goal en route to the state title, are without several key players from last year's title run. And instead of a section title, the prize is the Champion's Cup, awarded to the winner of the teams' two head-to-head matchups this season.
While Skaneateles prevailed in 2019, 2020 is a new year. After handing the Lakers a 3-0 loss on Oct. 10, Westhill again shut out Skaneateles 1-0 to sweep the season series Wednesday at Skaneateles High School.
The Lakers drop to 9-3 on the season, with two of those losses at the hands of the Warriors.
The lone score of the game came off the foot off Westhill's Boaz BenYehuda, who lifted a perfect shot past leaping Skaneateles goalkeeper Andrew Neumann into the corner of the net with 17 minutes left.
"(Westhill) played a really good game. They always do, and today was their day," Skaneateles coach Aaron Moss said. "We've been building. We've had ups and downs where we didn't play very well but we were fortunate to win. We've been excited to see the growth, and the fact that they can play this fall is awesome."
Without the presence of last year's two leading scorers Tylar Moss and Owen Cheney (both elected to play for club teams this season when the high school competition was in question due to COVID-19), as well as starter Brendan Powers (attending prep school for lacrosse), others have had to step up for Skaneateles in their stead. Landon Hellwig and Andrew Moss have been the team's primary scorers so far, while Max Wamp has also contributed this season after playing for the varsity football team last year. The team has also leaned on reliable returners Ethan Pickup, Alex Arefyev and Gavin Cheney.
Skaneateles also brought back The Citizen's reigning Boys Soccer Player of the Year, the goalkeeper Neumann. Neumann has missed some time this year with a shoulder injury, but when he's been in net, he's been the same quality keeper that backstopped the Lakers to the championship.
Neumann finished with eight saves.
"He's looking to play in college and he's a hell of a goalie," coach Moss said. "(Westhill's goal) was a great shot. It's unfortunate that that beautiful shot happened, but I don't think anybody's saving it."
Skaneateles' battle with Westhill served as one of the matches that had a true sectional game feel to it. Boys soccer players in Section III won't have that genuine sectional experience this year, as all postseason tournaments will not be played.
How does a head coach motivate a defending state champion when the stakes are severely lessened?
"We haven't changed anything with the guys. We still have them write down their personal goals, write down their team goals," Moss said. "We still develop them to see who's earning starting spots and more minutes. We can't say we're going for a section title. But we're pushing them, because for 12 seniors it could be the last time they ever play.
"They don't need a ton of motivation, because they didn't even know if they were gonna play."
Skaneateles has two more matches this season, barring any coronavirus-related cancellations. The Lakers host West Genesee on Saturday, then wrap up with Jamesville-DeWitt next week.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!