One game down: Auburn boys lacrosse tosses aside East Syracuse Minoa in quarterfinals

EAST SYRACUSE — Playoff lacrosse is often about sustaining momentum and limiting your opposition's.

According to Auburn coach Matt Smith, the best way to achieve those goals is through timely goaltending and end-of-quarter scores.

The Maroons had their A-game in both facets on Saturday, in a 10-6 win over East Syracuse Minoa in the Section III Class B quarterfinals.

Auburn leaned on a stellar performance from goalie Jackson Siddall (10 saves), who kept the Spartans at bay for most of the evening. On multiple occasions, his saves — most of which wouldn't be considered routine — preceded goals at the other end for the Maroons.

"Goaltenders are momentum pushers and they're momentum stoppers," Smith said. "He made the saves that he needed to make, and that's why he should've been the first team all-league selection. Jackson is mentally solid and fundamentally solid, and our defense did a nice job protecting the paint."

Auburn also excelled in late-quarter situations. Ahead by five in the second quarter, the Maroons' Colin Tardif bullied his way to the cage and buried a goal with two seconds left before halftime to give Auburn a 7-1 lead at the break.

That situation was replicated to end the third quarter — a frame which Auburn was held to a single tally — when Zach Crosby found Charles Masters for a goal with 18 ticks left.

The final minute of each quarter can often masquerade as a chess match. The possessing team wants to score, but not risk shooting too quickly and afford a possession the other way.

"You want to take advantage of your opportunities, but make sure you're not providing an opportunity for the other team," Smith said. "Goals at the end of a quarter or end of a half are momentum builders. Tardif gave us that at the end of the first half. Overall, it's being smart with the ball, being disciplined and take a good shot when you have it."

East Syracuse Minoa made its charge to start the final quarter, scoring twice in the opening 27 seconds to trim Auburn's lead to 8-5.

The teams then traded goals, with the Spartans' Eric Markert beating Siddall with 7:53 to go. That was the last score allowed by the Auburn goaltender as Siddall made several key saves down the stretch, which paired with a late Crosby goal to clinch the win.

Tardif finished with three goals and two assists, Christian Hogan had a goal and two assists, and Crosby totaled one goal and four assists.

One quirk to the win was Auburn's strategy at the dot. Respecting East Syracuse Minoa's domination in the face-off game, the Maroons elected to use long-stick midfielder Colin Musso to take draws.

That avenue is often a concession on possession, but Smith said there is a method to the madness.

"We couldn't touch their face-off guy, so we try to neutralize him and prevent him from pushing fast breaks," Smith said. "Worst case scenario is that we can settle in and play 6-on-6 instead of 4-on-3. We're gonna do it whenever we feel we can't touch their face-off guy. It's part of a strategy we came up with the first time we played them."

By beating East Syracuse Minoa, Auburn dispatches a team that's long been a thorn in the program's side. The win guarantees a meeting with another longtime rival in Tuesday: West Genesee.

The Wildcats are Class B's No. 1 seed, and the Maroons will have to travel to their turf and win to earn a berth in another section championship game.

Auburn long considered West Genesee to be its primary rival, but a reconfiguration of leagues and classifications led to an absence of matchups that dates back to spring 2016.

Smith is looking forward to the reunion.

"West Genny has a solid coaching staff, the team has solid fundamentals and they like to play fast," Smith said. "I'm glad and I'm really excited to be playing at West Genesee. It was a longtime Auburn tradition to go there and play. I'm glad they're down in Class B and I have all the confidence in the world that our team can beat them and move on to the section championship game."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

