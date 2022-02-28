One of those nights: Auburn girls basketball drops section semifinal to Jamesville-DeWitt

ONONDAGA — The Maroons hope Monday's rare setback can be a learning experience.

The top seed in the Section III Class A tournament, Auburn girls basketball fell to Jamesville-DeWitt 47-37 at Onondaga Community College.

The loss ends the Maroons' 17-game winning streak and, even worse, their season.

A bright spot is that Auburn returns most of its roster next year. In the moment though, the loss to the Red Rams is a tough one to swallow.

"They just outplayed us tonight and shot the ball extremely well," Auburn coach Al Giannone said. "They're not a very good 3-point shooting team typically but were tonight, and we struggled to get anything going offensively.

"If you're struggling to stop somebody and not scoring at the other end, it's gonna be a long night. And it was."

Giannone added that he believes nerves played a role in Auburn's off performance, contrast to a Jamesville-DeWitt program that's made postseason trips to OCC an annual tradition.

The Red Rams ensured early that the third meeting between the two teams — Auburn won the first two, including an overtime thriller only weeks ago — would not go as smoothly. Jamesville-DeWitt roared out to a 10-0 lead, while Auburn didn't score a basket until Peyton Maneri's 3 with 2:45 to go in the first quarter.

Both offenses struggled in the second quarter, but the Maroons were able to trim Jamesville-DeWitt's lead to three late in the half.

In the third, the Red Rams came out firing. Isabella Sindoni, Macy Durkin and Aniyah Neal all drained 3s within the first two minutes of the second half, spiraling Auburn's chances.

"It was certainly in reach, but then they come out and hit three 3s," Giannone said. "It's like, really? We talk all the time about how the first two or three minutes of the second half are the most important, but we laid an egg."

While Auburn trimmed its deficit to less than 10 momentarily in the fourth quarter, the Maroons were unable to string together scores despite severely outrebounding the Red Rams.

Meanwhile at the other end, J-D knocked down their open looks. The Red Rams finished with 11 made 3-pointers, which accounted for 70% of their offense.

Auburn was held to three 3s. Maneri finished with 13 points and Middleton had 12.

While the season's end is unfortunate and unexpected for Auburn, Giannone admits that the bar from outsiders was not as high prior to the season and his team far surpassed preseason expectations.

Once the reality of defeat sets in, so will the understanding that the Maroons return almost an identical team in 2022-23.

"We are still young. I think the biggest thing that we'll take away from this game is that we can't be nervous," Giannone said. "They got off to a quick start and we looked around like, 'Whose fault is it?' But we're the No. 1 seed, let's go get it.

"If anything, I hope we learn from that and if we're in the same situation we'll have been through it. They outplayed us and deserved to win. It stinks but it is what it is. But I'm proud of the team. We played hard all year and they can't take that away from us."

