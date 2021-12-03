One turnover away: Union Springs boys basketball falls to IAC power Newfield

UNION SPRINGS — It'll take an increased level of toughness for Union Springs to compete in the IAC and Section IV this year.

Wolves coach Dan Cerro believes his team took a step in the right direction against traditional power Newfield.

The Wolves battled for 32 minutes against the Trojans on Friday at Union Springs, ultimately falling 70-64.

While the result chalks up a point in the loss column, Union Springs made Newfield sweat until the end. The Trojans' double-digit lead in the fourth quarter shrunk to four points with less than a minute to go, and the visitors needed to play perfect basketball down the stretch to pull it out.

"I told the kids in every huddle, I just didn't want to see us quit in the last eight minutes. That was gonna tell us a lot about this team," Cerro said. "I love this team. It's gonna be a fun year. We were one turnover away from putting real pressure on them. I was happy we didn't look down and worry about tomorrow, because you never know."

Despite physical defense from Newfield, Union Springs started the game on a torrid pace, building a 9-0 lead. But the Trojans, who fight for every inch of the court, clawed their way back to take a 20-15 advantage after the first quarter.

Then, in the second quarter, Union Springs showed why it'll be a dangerous team this year. The Wolves knocked down six 3s in the second quarter, including a buzzer-beater by Jose Reyes that tied the score 36-36 at halftime.

Halftime ultimately was a deterrent, though. Every shot that dropped through the net in the second quarter, caught rim in the third. Newfield held Union Springs to eight points — and only one successful 3-pointer — in the eight minutes after half.

Down by 11 entering the fourth, Cerro had a simple message: Don't quit on this game, as it could set the tone for the season.

His players listened. Andrew Salls, Collin Park, Dawson Halverson and Hunter Martin all hit 3s in the fourth as the Wolves inched back into the game. With 36 seconds left, Newfield's lead was down to four.

Union Springs needed one more mistake from Newfield, but it never came.

"I could tell it was gonna be a struggle after the first couple minutes, but we battled back," Cerro said. "Any time you rely on the 3s, you're gonna have lulls, and we had a lull at the beginning of the second half. We settled a little bit, but then we started moving the ball again in the fourth."

Hunter Martin led Union Springs with 24 points, which included five made 3s. Collin Park scored 15 points, with 12 coming off threes. Reyes and Salls each finished with 11.

For Cerro, a Union Springs alumnus who is now in his third season as varsity head coach, the Wolves are a program progressing in the right direction.

He credits his JV coach Greg Tones as a major help with the younger kids in the program, and his players that have stuck with it despite what Cerro called "two tough years for basketball" due to COVID-19.

"The kids know me better and know what I expect," Cerro said. "We started open gyms March 5 of last year and we kept working. It's not easy if you're gonna be good. I think we've got something that can be special here. We'll be a way different team in two months than we are now."

Union Springs (1-1) is off until Tuesday, Dec. 14, when the Wolves host Groton.

