UNION SPRINGS — Following two years of trials and tribulations in sectionals, Union Springs softball is finally over the hump.

Now the Wolves are thinking title.

Union Springs is one step closer to that goal, thanks to a 6-1 win over Sidney in the Section IV, Class C quarterfinals on Tuesday at Union Springs High School.

With the win, the Wolves reach the section semifinals for the first time since 2018 — and can gladly say sectional misfortunes from 2021 and 2022 are a thing of the past.

"The maturity level of having five seniors, I think that's what pushed us over this hurdle to get to the semis again," Wolves coach Jim Bona said. "And to be honest, I think they believe they can go all the way."

"I've been on varsity since eighth grade, and this is the first time we made it past the first round," said senior pitcher Hailee Smith. "Hopefully we can keep this momentum moving forward."

Going all the way was in jeopardy in the fourth inning, when Sidney's Ava Cirigliano doubled, took third and then scored, despite getting caught in a rundown.

Unlike previous teams, which couldn't recover from early deficits in sectionals, these Wolves shrugged off the 1-0 score. And it was two seniors who opened the floodgates.

Ella Johnson started the sea change in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI triple, that preceded her scoring on a wild pitch to give Union Springs the 2-1 advantage. Another senior, Smith, added an RBI double for some insurance.

Three more runs followed in the sixth, as Cameron Dennis, Paityn Delaney and Katelyn Herrling all reached and scored, for a 6-1 lead.

The offensive outburst came to no surprise to Smith nor Bona, especially after Union Springs put runners in scoring position in three of the first four innings.

It was just a matter of putting a ball in play at the right moment, and that right moment proved to be the fifth and sixth innings.

"I told them right before (the fifth inning), once we score that one run we're not gonna be done," Bona said. "We were only one timely hit away. Then the ball got rolling."

The six runs were more than enough support for Smith, who kept Sidney batters at bay the entire afternoon. Smith snared a comebacker for the first out of the seventh, caught a pop up for the second out, then induced a ground ball to second base to clinch the win.

In seven innings, Smith struck out 10 batters, walked one and limited the Warriors to two hits. She also finished 2-for-2 at the plate, with a walk.

The veteran pitcher will need a similar effort on Thursday, if the Wolves are to advance to the championship round. Union Springs, seeded third in the Class C section tournament, are slated to play second-seeded Elmira Notre Dame on Thursday in the semifinals.

This will be the teams' first meeting since the 2021 sectionals, when Notre Dame eliminated Union Springs in the quarterfinals.

Another win, means a championship appearance.

"Fingers crossed," Smith said. "I hope we can do it."

