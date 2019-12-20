UNION SPRINGS — Offense from plenty of sources, stellar defense, and a milestone performance.
Union Springs girls basketball checked all the boxes against rival Southern Cayuga.
In their final game before the holiday break, the Wolves took down Southern Cayuga 46-21 Friday night at Union Springs High School.
In the win, senior Renee Park became the first player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points. Park achieved the milestone on a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first quarter that put Union Springs ahead 16-8.
Park finished with 15 points, the only Union Springs player to reach double figures. Between the first and second quarter of the boys basketball game that followed, Park was presented with a plaque honoring her achievement. Union Springs also unveiled a new banner in the game that displayed all three basketball players in school history to reach 1,000. Park joins boys players Nick Delaney and Jim Connelly, both 2000 graduates.
"Super proud of her," Union Springs coach Andy Kalet said. "She works really hard. It's nice that she could get it here at home. It's been wonderful coaching her. She brings the best out in our younger players, pushing them, and that's only going to make them better."
While Park was the offensive leader, plenty of Wolves contributed on offense. Eight players in total scored at least a basket, with Hunter Pettit next in line with eight points.
It was the defense that led the way for most of the game. Southern Cayuga didn't reach 10 points until six minutes had passed in the first half, doing so on a drive from Avrey Colton. Colton scored again on a jumper at the end of the third quarter, but Union Springs still led by 22.
Bridget Davis finished as Southern Cayuga's leading scorer with eight points.
"We put a huge emphasis on our defense," Kalet said. "We came out with some pressure and I think it was somewhat effective. We played a lot of (man-to-man defense) tonight, and I think we've got to work on that. We're defensive-minded and we've got to take care of business, and I think we did a nice job with that."
Both teams take a break through Christmas and will return for the first round of the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament next Thursday, Dec. 26 at Cayuga Community College. Southern Cayuga opens the tournament against Weedsport, while Union Springs will take on Port Byron.
"I want us to go out there and compete, play hard and play classy," Kalet said. "As long as we compete and play hard, we'll be fine and I'll be happy with that. Port Byron is a very tough draw and we're not looking past them."
Justin Ritzel's 5 most memorable stories of 2019
"Step your game up."
That's a phrase often muttered from coach to player or teammate to teammate, but it applies to reporters too.
In 2019, my goal was to up the ante as far as off-the-beat projects. While game coverage is enjoyable, it doesn't offer the same glimpse at an individual or group of individuals that a strong feature story can. This calendar year was all about digging a little deeper.
Here are five of my favorite stories I told in 2019:
The next arm epidemic?: A few years ago, I wrote a story about new pitch count rules in high school baseball. In a sense, this was a follow-up to that story, instead focusing on potential arm issues for softball pitchers. It's a very divisive subject, with some suggesting that softball pitch counts are well overdue, while others scoff at the idea. If nothing else, I hope a story like this can at least start a conversation.
Rule of three: Between all the games, practices, offseason workouts, travel leagues, etc., sometimes I wonder how kids manage to play one sport during the year. Three sports? That just seems ludicrous, but two Cayuga County athletes — Auburn's Ross Burgmaster and Port Byron's Ava Mills — explained life to me doing just that. What really makes this story work is the art from The Citizen's staff photographer Kevin Rivoli, who had Ross dress up in a mash-up of hockey, lacrosse and golf equipment. While he looked a little silly at the time, major props to Ross for being a good sport and allowing Kevin to capture a great portrait. We definitely had some laughs while putting this together.
Falso's cameo: This is the only story I chose from 2019 that comes directly from game coverage, and it's the ultimate display of a championship attitude. En route to a state title, Skaneateles hockey goalie Chris Falso, a senior, gave up the net to sophomore counterpart Adam Casper for most of the Lakers' postseason run. Falso, an all-league selection, started the first game of playoffs and then didn't see the ice again until Skaneateles was comfortably ahead in the state championship four games later. When I asked a few teammates after the final game what it meant to see Falso in net for the last minutes of the season, each became emotional. They knew it wasn't easy for a senior goalie to take a backseat to a sophomore, but each expressed admiration that Falso supported the team anyway. While covering a championship team is always a cool experience, those genuine moments are what stick with me the most.
'Just another player': Speaking of hockey, this was a cool story on Carrissa Hlywa, a female playing on Auburn's boys team. Situations like this can be tricky for a handful of reasons. Among other things, Carrissa has to dress in her own locker room, while the bodychecking is more liberal with the boys than what's typically allowed with her girls teams. I appreciated how she laughed off the times she "got wrecked" by an opposing player, and coach Mike Lowe astutely pointed out that Carrissa isn't afraid to give it right back when she has the chance. Hockey is a great game, and credit to Auburn for allowing the best players to play, regardless of gender.
Triple threat: Triplets that all play the same sports? You don't see that everyday, but that's the case with the Mabbetts from Weedsport. They aren't identical, but Aidan, Connor and Owen do play identical sports of football, basketball and baseball. This was a unique experience for the simple fact that I've never interviewed four people (football and basketball coach Jon Sgarlata included) at once.
(Published March 11)