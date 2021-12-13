Physical, with some finesse: Cato-Meridian basketball tops Jordan-Elbridge

CATO — It's rare for a basketball team to blend physicality with finesse, but Cato-Meridian pulled it off on Monday.

The Blue Devils knocked off Jordan-Elbridge in boys basketball 68-55 at Cato-Meridian High School, utilizing a strong night of shooting while also controlling play under the rim.

Cato-Meridian hit 10 3-pointers — five came from junior Jacob Carroll — but also got to the free-throw line 17 times in the win.

"They've been playing physical dating all the way back to modified," Blue Devils coach Mike Vargason said. "We try to mix it up with man-to-man or a pressure zone defense, but the kids come out and they've gotta play hard for four quarters. I'm pleased with their energy from start to finish."

Carroll led the Blue Devils with 21 points, while Justin Baldwin provided a physical presence underneath and added 15 points. Presten Daggett figured in with eight points.

Jack Barrigar had a team-high 14 points for J-E, while Cory Henderson and Nolan Brunelle added 12 apiece.

A forward, Carroll showed off his shooting ability most of the night, but also came up with a crucial block right before halftime that allowed Cato-Meridian to head to the locker room with a comfortable lead.

Vargason looks back to last winter as a major part of Carroll's development. Due to COVID quarantines that limited some players' availability, the then-sophomore had to step in and handle the ball on a frequent basis for the JV team.

That's paying dividends early in this season.

"He had to come outside the paint area a little bit," Vargason said. "He's the type of kid that if you leave him open, he's gonna hit those shots. He's been big the last few games knocking down shots. I put a lot of confidence in the guys to take those shots, and if they miss we have to buckle down and play defense."

While the Eagles trailed 38-22 at halftime, they didn't let Cato-Meridian coast in the second half. J-E actually outscored the Blue Devils by a point in the third quarter.

J-E trimmed Cato-Meridian's lead to 11 at one point in the fourth quarter following an impressive series of crossover moves by the eighth-grader Brunelle, who capped off those dribbles with a tear drop layup.

While the Eagles tested the Blue Devils with a full-court press in the final minutes, it wasn't enough to completely stifle Cato-Meridian's offense. The Blue Devils were content to head to the charity stripe, and did just enough — 6-for-11 in the fourth — to win relatively comfortably.

After dropping the opener to Class C contender Tully, Cato-Meridian has won three in a row. The Blue Devils, now a handful of years into Vargason's tenure as varsity coach, are seeing the fruits of their labor.

Vargason, a Cato alumni, commended his players for their "buy in" to his philosophies and their dedication during the offseason. Despite some COVID-related restrictions, the Blue Devils were able to participate in summer leagues against other central New York schools.

"The hard work has paid off, with kids getting in the gym," Vargason said. "We played in a summer league when a lot of schools weren't able to. We ran a modified league. It was great for us. We had a lot of good competition and good games. I'm hoping this team continues to grow each game."

Cato-Meridian returns to action Friday against LaFayette. Jordan-Elbridge (1-2) is home against Bishop Grimes on Wednesday.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.