AUBURN — Auburn and West Genesee played 6 1/2 innings of even baseball

One lackluster half-inning, to open the game, ultimately decided the winner.

Four runs against in the first inning cost the Maroons in a 4-1 defeat against West Genny on Thursday at Falcon Park.

While the outcome was a setback on Auburn's win-loss record, the game reaffirmed the team's definite strength: Its pitching. The Maroons held West Genny scoreless across the final six innings to keep the game competitive.

An 0-for-6 showing with runners in scoring position prevented a comeback.

"Obviously West Genny is a program that's been elite at the AA level for years. We knew coming into today that it was a tough test," Auburn coach John Turcsik said. "We're obviously disappointed with the result. I thought we had some opportunities that we didn't capitalize on, that I'm hopefully we will later in the year.

"Even though it's an early loss, we've got a long season ahead and I'm still very optimistic about this team and what we're capable of doing."

With how Auburn's throwers have stormed out of the gates, that optimism is warranted. The Maroons opened the season in the Lumberyard Classic in Cortland over the weekend, and the pitching staff limited opponents to one earned run and five hits in a pair of victories over Newburgh and Syracuse City.

Excellence largely carried over against West Genesee. Veteran Lucas West entered in relief to start the third inning, and pitched a relatively harmless outing that kept the Maroons within striking distance despite an early four-run deficit.

His only challenge came in the top of the seventh when West Genny advanced a runner to third base, but West worked a fly out and ground ball to third base to end the threat.

In five innings pitched, he held West Genny to four hits and one walk while striking out three.

West, fellow senior Cooper Polcovich (eight strikeouts in four innings so far), junior Owen Birchard (four shutout innings over the weekend)and up-and-coming freshman Myles McBride make for a formidable staff that should keep offenses off balance this season.

"With our pitching staff, we're very fortunate to have a lot of arms and a lot of options depending on the situation," Turcsik said. "Obviously we got down in the first inning, and West came in and did a great job the rest of the game. He kept us in the ballgame when it could've gotten out of hand there. Our pitchers are gonna be the strength of our team."

Turcsik also acknowledged that his offense has work to do, especially in the game's biggest moments. In three separate innings, Auburn put multiple runners on base, but managed only one run in those situations.

In the second, Birchard and Caden Becker hit back-to-back singles with none out but failed to come home following a double-play and line out to end the inning.

Similarly in the third, Polcovich hit a single and Jason Irwin worked a walk to put two runners on with two outs. West Genny also worked out of that jam.

Auburn was able to break through in the fifth. Mac Maher, Steven Ambroggio and Polcovich all reached on walks to load the bases. Then, in a nine-pitch at-bat, Irwin forced a fourth consecutive walk to bring a run home and cut the Maroons' deficit to three.

West Genny was able to limit the damage, however, by forcing Auburn into consecutive outs. That was, effectively, the ballgame.

"We've gotta improve on our hitting," Turcsik said. "We've gotta do the little things and have better approaches at the plate, if we want to be a team that plays far into the postseason this year."

While Auburn drops to 2-1, Turcsik has plenty of hope concerning the Maroons' chances in league play and in the section this year. The Maroons are only one year removed from winning the Salt City Athletic Conference title in 2021, and were the runners-up in 2022.

One notable difference for 2023: The Maroons bumped up a classification from Class A to Class AA. That only exasperates the challenge of reaching a third consecutive section final game.

"Our goal every year is to win a league championship and play far into sectionals," Turcsik said. "On paper, by all means we have a team with potential to do that. We've just gotta go out and get the job done. I think these guys are very capable, as long as we stay healthy and continue to improve each day and each game.

"There's a lot of pressure there, playing in sectional championships the last two years, and I think these guys feel it a little bit. But at the same time, it's a veteran group and I'm confident."

Gallery: Auburn baseball takes on West Genesee at Falcon Park