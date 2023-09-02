PORT BYRON — For the first time in six years, Port Byron owns the distinction of county champions.

The Panthers claimed the Cayuga County Field Hockey Tournament title, its first since 2017, with a 3-0 victory over Auburn in the tournament championship game on Friday at Dana West High School.

This mark the third consecutive year that Port Byron faced Auburn for county bragging rights. Each of the last two matches, however, belonged to the Maroons — including last year's overtime game.

"I think it's wonderful," Panthers coach Nicole Nevidomsky said. "They definitely gained some confidence with success at this tournament. It's really showed them what they're going to have to do to win. They applied everything we learned in practice to win these games."

Seeds for the tournament, which also included Cato-Meridian and Weedsport, were determined in a round robin on Tuesday. Port Byron drew the Blue Devils in Thursday's opening round, easily emerging thanks to a 9-0 win.

Auburn's semifinal match was much tighter, with Finley Hogan's tally at the third quarter horn serving as the difference in a 1-0 contest.

Friday's final had the look of another nail-biter. The Maroons controlled possession for much of the first quarter, though chances were limited by the Panthers' stout defense.

In the second half, Port Byron became the aggressor. The Panthers opened the scoring four minutes into the third quarter, when Abby McKay earned the attention of an Auburn defender before sliding a pass back door to Kylee Cordway.

A near-identical play happened with less than four minutes remaining in regulation, as Cordway's second tally provided some insurance.

McKay capped off the night with the dagger at the 2:50 mark.

"I definitely got on them during halftime, told them what they needed to do to capitalize on the passes being made by Auburn," Nevidomsky said. "At the beginning we were kind of waiting for the ball. We hadn't played a team with this type of defense yet. They realized they can't wait for it, they had to go get it. Once we did, we started to capitalize."

For her efforts across two games, McKay was named the tournament's most valuable player. Teammates Ella Jorgensen, Amelia Powers, Bethany Jump and Cordway were all named to the all-tournament team.

Hogan, McKenna Wilmot and Caitlyn Cook received the same nod for Auburn, as did Weedsport's Gabby Jeffers and Mackenzie Strong, and Cato-Meridian's Ashlee Donahue.

With two early wins now in their back pocket, the Panthers can look ahead to a strong season in hopes of defending their Section III, Class D title. Nevidomsky, the team's first-year head coach, is excited about the early prospects.

"I couldn't have asked for a better group of girls, and I couldn't have asked for a better fire to be lit for this season," Nevidomsky said. "I could cry, I'm so happy."

